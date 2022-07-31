Editorial: Firearm tax repeal would harm conservation, hunters' interests

One of the great success stories for hunters and conservationists has been the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, but a movement in Congress to repeal the law is underway in a misguided effort to protect Second Amendment rights.

The Pittman-Robertson Act became law in 1937 after hunters and conservationists became concerned about dwindling wildlife populations. The law places a 10% to 11% excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment with funds going to wildlife conservation programs across the country.

To date, Pittman-Robertson has raised about $25.5 billion for wildlife conservation. It’s been credited with rescuing populations of white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, elk, waterfowl and other species. The law also provides funding for hunter education and the development and maintenance of public shooting ranges.

Oklahoma benefits greatly from this law. Through a federal matching program tied to these funds, Oklahoma receives $3 for every $1 it contributes. In 2021, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation received $14.3 million from Pittman-Robertson – a big chunk of its $60.4 million budget that year.

In fiscal year 2022, the ODWC received a whopping $22.6 million from the excise tax, according to the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma Foundation. This is a key funding source, as the agency receives no direct appropriations from the state’s general fund.

But Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde wants to repeal the excise tax, saying it infringes on the Second Amendment. He wants to replace it with $800 million in funds from federal offshore oil and gas revenue.

Clyde gained 58 co-sponsors for his measure, House Resolution 8167 including Oklahoma’s Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.

There are good reasons we oppose this bill.

First, it appears the replacement funding could represent a big cut in conservation funding. The U.S. Department of the Interior reported that Pittman-Robertson raised $1.5 billion last year, nearly double what HR 8167 would provide from oil and gas.

Second, HR 8167 seeks to cut excise taxes on fishing equipment, further eroding federal wildlife conservation funding.

Third, we’d go back to the old adage that if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Pittman-Robertson and similar legislation have been some of the most successful wildlife conservation efforts ever enacted and enjoy wide support from a cross-section of Americans who enjoy the outdoors.

Forty-three hunting, conservation and gun rights groups are against HR 8167. Among those is the National Rifle Association, which isn’t known for being soft on Second Amendment issues.

Congress should scuttle HR 8167. The current excise tax doesn’t infringe on gun rights and has near-universal support from a broad range of shooting enthusiasts and conservationists.

We’d also ask Mullin to reconsider his stance on HR 8167. The measure would undermine the state’s efforts to manage its wildlife population and would harm the interests of Oklahoma outdoor enthusiasts. He needs to consider the wishes of his broader constituency on this matter, and not the narrow interests of a small sliver of gun rights advocates.

