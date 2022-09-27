City and civic leaders have praised the recent work to revitalize the Eugene Field neighborhood in west Tulsa, where federal grant money was used to help build new, better homes in an area of town that had been in decline.

Reflecting on that, the community is eagerly anticipating a repeat performance on the city’s north side.

A recently announced $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help kick off a major redevelopment of the Comanche Park neighborhood at 3608 N. Quaker Ave.

The grant, part of the federal agency’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, will be combined with private and local public funds to launch the Envision Comanche master plan, an ambitious campaign that could breathe new life into the 36th Street North corridor.

Comanche Park has been a longstanding presence in north Tulsa, home to 271 federally subsidized apartments. But the development has fallen on lean times. Only 110 of its apartments are occupied.

Envision Comanche aims to reverse those fortunes. The plan calls for 545 affordable and market-rate apartments, commercial and green space, a neighborhood grocery store and development of the Flat Rock Creek Urban Wilderness Area. Eight single-family houses will also be built for sale.

Tulsa nonprofits including the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the Ascension St. John Foundation are contributing to the project.

All told, this represents a $190 million investment in north Tulsa.

Local and federal authorities are providing funds to help current Comanche Park residents move and find housing while Envision Comanche is being built. Current residents will be given first right of return once the new housing units are complete.

There is great enthusiasm for this plan, which we share. It expands the city’s housing inventory, provides opportunities for new and existing businesses and could take a bite out of north Tulsa’s food desert problem.

In addressing Flat Rock Creek, it aims to give north Tulsa similar outdoor recreation opportunities now enjoyed at Turkey Mountain on Tulsa’s southwest side.

Crucially, Envision Comanche commits to keeping affordable housing options open at the new development.

The early success seen at Eugene Field gives us hope that similar results can be realized at Comanche Park.

Moreover, momentum is starting to build in north Tulsa with the advent of the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood master plan, the Evans-Fintube redevelopment project and the recently opened Greenwood Rising history center.

Should Envision Comanche perform as planned, we’re hopeful that it can be the first in a series of wins for Tulsa’s north side.