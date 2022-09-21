Editorial: Eradicating offensive term from federal lands a good move

A number of geographic features on the Oklahoma map are getting new names thanks to federal efforts to rid public lands of terms that insult Native Americans.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, under orders from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, searched for places on federal public lands with the term “squaw” in their names. Once identified, officials worked with stakeholders to find new names for these places.

The result is 643 places across the country are being renamed. Most of these places are in Western states, with 80 in California alone.

In Oklahoma, seven places are being renamed in Blaine, Cimarron, Lincoln, Mayes and Ottawa counties.

Of those in northeastern Oklahoma, we now have Doctor Williams Creek and Doctor Williams Hollow in Mayes County and Potato Creek in Ottawa County.

Haaland, the nation’s first Indigenous interior secretary, made this a priority due to the offensive nature of the term.

The word is roughly derived from an Algonquin term for “woman,” but since colonization has become a derogatory — and by some accounts, vulgar — epithet that demeans Native American women.

“The term has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women,” the Interior Department said.

Haaland, a member of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo, elaborated further, saying, “Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression.”

The issue got a boost a year ago when a high-profile ski resort in California, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, decided to change its name from Squaw Valley to Palisades Tahoe. “The old name was derogatory and offensive,” its leadership said in a joint statement.

This is an issue Oklahoma has tried to deal with before. In 2000, members of the Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives passed a resolution to begin the process of eradicating the term from the state map. Unfortunately, the effort made little headway.

The federal effort has jumpstarted the process. While the Interior Department’s orders only apply to federal lands, it does bring light to an issue that is on the minds of many Native American people.

Oklahoma has one of the nation’s largest populations of Native Americans. It is home to nearly 304,000 tribal members representing 39 tribes.

The tribes and their members are significant contributors to the progress we’ve made in Oklahoma. More than that, they are due the respect the Haaland is seeking — that the places we visit and see on the map not carry language that denigrates their people and heritage.

We applaud Haaland’s initiative on this issue, and hopefully we can continue to honor those who are such an important part of our state and nation.