Editorial: Epic scandal shows need to overhaul Oklahoma's ethics rules

Of the lessons from the Epic Charter Schools scandal is this: Lawmakers need to strengthen the state’s ethics rules and properly fund the Ethics Commission.

Gary Jones, the former state auditor and inspector and former chairman of the state Republican Party, has said as much. So have some current and former lawmakers.

They all say the same thing: The Legislature’s resistance to a robust Ethics Commission helped high-ranking officers at Epic use state money intended for classrooms to fund campaigns of candidates they liked (or oppose those they didn’t) and lobby for legislation that would allow less state scrutiny.

Epic’s two co-founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, along with Josh Brock, their former chief financial officer, were charged with racketeering, embezzlement, fraud and other misuse of state funds during their operation of Epic, a public virtual charter school, and Epic Youth Services LLC, a for-profit company created to manage the schools.

The charges cover more than $22 million in taxpayer losses. The allegations came to light after investigations by the State Auditor’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and media, including the Tulsa World.

Efforts to protect Epic from being investigated were numerous. When Sen. Ron Sharp proposed legislation to rein Epic in, the school’s founders helped fund his opponent’s campaign. Also, Epic used taxpayer money to sue Sharp and lost in court. Sharp’s legislation was never heard and he lost re-election in 2020.

When state Rep. Sheila Dills proposed reforms aimed at the alleged abuses at Epic, she was told by fellow lawmakers that the bill would only be heard if Harris signed off on it.

And soon after the release of the state auditor’s damning report on Epic, state Sen. Paul Rosino received a maximum campaign contribution from a donor connected to Epic. Soon after, he authored a bill to limit the state auditor’s power and control how state audit findings were reported.

The bill failed, but State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd believes that hundreds of thousands of dark money dollars that funded her primary election opponent are connected to Epic.

The idea that taxpayer dollars fueled these efforts is outrageous. Public institutions should not be used as piggy banks for peddling political influence. With Epic, the alleged misuse is of dollars came from accounts intended for student resources.

There are some limitations due to the 2010 Citizens United decision that allowed untraceable dark money. But, more could be done if the Ethics Commission were properly funded and supported by legislators and governors.

Oklahoma needs an Ethics Commission with more power to investigate and regulate campaign finance and lobbying efforts.

A year ago, the Ethics Commission took a 4% budget cut. This year, it received a flat budget. At a time when political dirty tricks are costing taxpayers millions, this is inexcusable.

Lawmakers must make a serious effort to study the weaknesses in state ethics laws and rules to make sure this cannot happen again. They need to give the Ethics Commission the funding and resources required to safeguard the public’s interests.

Anything less will lead to someone else trying the same schemes Epic’s founders are alleged to have perpetrated on Oklahoma taxpayers.

