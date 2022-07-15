Editorial: Epic board's apology, payout to former state senator the right move

Epic Charter School’s governing board showed that it’s never too late to do the right thing, in this case making amends to former state Sen. Ron Sharp.

The board voted unanimously to pay out more than half a million dollars in court-ordered sanctions to Sharp, who rightly contended that the school used public funds to attack him for questioning its business practices.

In 2019, Sharp sponsored an interim study on how Epic was reporting student enrollment to the state. In return, Epic sued Sharp for libel and slander.

The lawsuit failed, and an Oklahoma County judge ordered Epic to pay Sharp $36,000 in legal fees and $500,000 in sanctions for violating a state law designed to prevent the use of litigation to intimidate or silence critics who exercise their First Amendment rights.

Sharp became a target of the school’s political operations, and he lost his reelection bid in 2020. His case is one in which the school and its former top leaders used public funds meant for the classroom to finance political campaigns of candidates it preferred.

That, plus allegations of racketeering and embezzlement, led to criminal charges being filed against Epic co-founders David Cheney and Ben Harris and their former chief finance officer, Josh Brock.

The defendants are no longer part of Epic Charter School. In that vein, the school’s governing board has undergone changes in leadership that we hope will steer Epic away from the sins of its past.

Steps to that end included scrapping its lawsuit against Sharp, agreeing to making the court-ordered payouts, and issuing this apology, as voiced by board Chairman Paul Campbell on Wednesday:

“This school was weaponized back previously with the prior management company and used inappropriately against Mr. Sharp. On behalf of the school, I wanted to apologize to him and for what he went through because it was not easy, I’m sure.”

While the Epic board is moving to right the school’s wrongs, it’s imperative that other enablers of its former leaders do likewise. Plenty of people within the Legislature and candidates for other public offices were quick to accept Epic’s campaign money and do its bidding, even if that meant wrongfully attacking fellow public servants.

It’s important to understand that the financial cost of Epic’s transgressions totaled in the tens of millions of dollars in what State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd called the worst case of embezzlement of public funds in Oklahoma history.

This is not the side you want to be on, and doubling down on defending what Epic had become for the sake of some larger education policy goal is a violation of public trust.

Virtual schools and charter schools have a place in Oklahoma education, but so do transparency and accountability. Epic’s board has taken an important step in that direction. Moving forward, we hope educators, lawmakers and other state elected officials learn from this scandal and do right by Oklahoma’s children and state taxpayers.