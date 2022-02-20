Editorial: Embrace fiscal responsibility: Scrap HB 3635 and its automatic tax cut triggers

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering the revival of automatic tax cut triggers, an idea that not only hurt the state in the past, but shows how short many policymakers’ memories are.
House Bill 3635, by state Rep. Mark Lepak, would set a flat income tax rate of 4.75% in 2023 and reduce it half a percentage point in years when general revenue grows by at least 5%. Ten such cuts would effectively eliminate the state income tax, one of the state’s largest revenue sources.
The bill passed a House subcommittee, despite lacking information about how much it would cost.
While tax cut triggers sound good in a campaign year, it’s important to remember that we’ve tried this before to disastrous effect.
Oklahoma had a tax cut trigger law on the books in the 2010s. When times were good, the budget pain was mitigated. But Oklahoma’s economy – and its tax base – is notoriously vulnerable to wild swings.
Energy industry downturns in the previous decade slammed the state economy. That rippled into state revenues, causing budget crises that were only inflamed by prior years’ automatically triggered tax cuts.
The resulting fiscal emergencies led to drastic budget cuts.
The Department of Corrections, already short-staffed at its prisons, enacted a hiring freeze. The Department of Public Safety was forced to limit the areas that state troopers could patrol.
Many schools had to go to four-day school weeks and layoffs to save money. The statewide teacher shortage exploded, as did the number of emergency certifications issued just to keep classrooms staffed.
Revenue shortages ravaged state agency budgets to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Emergency fund balances were, quite literally, depleted to a few dollars.
Oklahoma’s fiscal situation grew so dire that the Moody’s bond rating agency downgraded the state’s credit rating.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his State of the State speech, mentioned these crises.
“When my administration took office, Oklahoma was coming off two years of revenue failures,” he said. “We had almost no money in savings, which meant budget cuts were an annual challenge.”
He noted how the state has since recovered, adding this: “Our fiscal house is in order.”
What he didn’t mention was how we got there.
The previous tax cut trigger was repealed. At the insistence of educators, who staged a lengthy teacher walkout, the Legislature approved tax increases to give them a badly needed raise. Lawmakers took a brief hiatus from more tax cuts.
That break was short-lived. Last session, lawmakers approved a 0.25% income tax cut, which will cost the state about $150 million. They are considering the elimination of the grocery tax, which is estimated to cost the state another $325 million. HB 3635 promises more.
Oklahoma’s emergency funds are healthy, and revenues are rising. All of this is good news. But those revenues and surpluses are boosted in part by high energy prices (and the taxes that go with them) and a heavy load of federal relief funds. One of those sources is volatile, the other is temporary.
We need to remember our recent past and choose fiscal responsibility over low-hanging political fruit. HB 3635 must be scrapped.
