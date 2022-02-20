Editorial: Embrace fiscal responsibility: Scrap HB 3635 and its automatic tax cut triggers

He noted how the state has since recovered, adding this: “Our fiscal house is in order.”

What he didn’t mention was how we got there.

The previous tax cut trigger was repealed. At the insistence of educators, who staged a lengthy teacher walkout, the Legislature approved tax increases to give them a badly needed raise. Lawmakers took a brief hiatus from more tax cuts.

That break was short-lived. Last session, lawmakers approved a 0.25% income tax cut, which will cost the state about $150 million. They are considering the elimination of the grocery tax, which is estimated to cost the state another $325 million. HB 3635 promises more.

Oklahoma’s emergency funds are healthy, and revenues are rising. All of this is good news. But those revenues and surpluses are boosted in part by high energy prices (and the taxes that go with them) and a heavy load of federal relief funds. One of those sources is volatile, the other is temporary.

We need to remember our recent past and choose fiscal responsibility over low-hanging political fruit. HB 3635 must be scrapped.

