Editorial: Embrace fiscal responsibility instead of dubious 'inflation relief' bill

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall would like to give Oklahomans a break from inflation, but the bill he is proposing doesn’t do much for the cause of fiscal responsibility.

House Bill 1358 would send one-time payments of $125 to single-filing taxpayers and $250 to joint filers. The checks would go out in mid-October and would cost the state $321 million.

McCall dubs the plan “inflation relief,” designed ease pressures caused by rising prices of consumer goods and services. Seeing as it would be a one-time expenditure, the state would not be on the hook for making these payments indefinitely.

“The House wants to address inflation today without causing budget problems tomorrow,” House Speaker Charles McCall said. “With President (Joe) Biden’s policies driving inflation up and more states cutting taxes, … Oklahoma must stay vigilant on tax relief.”

There are flaws with this idea.

Pumping more money into an economy does not relieve inflation. Rather, it fuels it.

Big-ticket federal spending packages enacted since 2020 are seen as one of the causes of higher inflation we’re seeing now. Dumping a nine-figure sum of money into the Oklahoma economy would likely add to that.

We also have to examine what the impact of these payments might be. Taxpayers will be happy to accept any money the government puts in their hands, but the sums in question would likely turn into one-time purchases for consumer goods.

If the state is going to spend this kind of money, wouldn’t it be better served by focusing on things with a better return on investment? The state’s schools, universities, social services, law enforcement agencies and infrastructure could always use more attention.

Money spent in these areas benefit everyone, and could do it in a way that pays off for years to come rather than just a week.

We’re also concerned about how proposals like this will affect state finances when coupled with the numerous tax-cut proposals on the table now.

State coffers are healthy, but much of that money is from federal sources and isn’t recurring. As we’ve seen with past economic downturns, reserve funds can dry up fast and lead to revenue failures. We don’t want to revisit those dark days.

While the proposal is being advertised as a way to help Oklahomans, its timing – just weeks before November’s general elections – seems convenient. HB 1358 seems like an expensive stunt to gain voter support just before ballots are cast.

We’d ask lawmakers to be wise with state funds, invest in ideas that have long-term benefits for the state, and avoid the hubris that too often salivates at the sight of a full treasury. Save that money, or spend it on something that pays off down the road instead.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.