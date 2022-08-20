Editorial: Efforts to improve Tulsa's municipal courts get a big ARPA boost

City officials should be commended for turning good ideas into something even better by using federal funds to boost Tulsa’s municipal courts system.

The City Council’s approval of using $6.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to bolster the municipal courts should help streamline the court system’s operations while also making it more accessible to the public.

This is critical, as people who get caught up in the legal system often get sucked into an avoidable but expensive whirlwind of court fees that many Tulsans have difficulty escaping.

Limited hours and methods of payment have hurt efforts to get people to pay court fees and fines on time, which often leads to onerous financial and legal obligations for people cited for often minor offenses.

This can be particularly burdensome for people with limited means, a lack of transportation, language barriers, or mental health and substance abuse challenges that make navigating the courts that much more difficult.

The end result has been people needlessly forced into the criminal justice system and more deeply indebted to the courts.

Obviously, this is not the outcome city officials want, and for many years they’ve been looking for solutions.

Thanks to the availability of ARPA funds, the city will now be able to hire interpreters, start a night court, establish a youth therapeutic court, hire a social worker and place a payment drop box at the Municipal Courts Building.

The city will also make online payment of fines available early next year.

The court will also expand its Special Services Docket, which serves those with mental health and substance abuse challenges. The docket will also be a benefit to homeless individuals.

The docket was started in 2014 and pairs defendants with social service providers who take them through a six-month process that, with good compliance, diverts people from the harsher side of the justice system.

It’s a successful program, with nearly 80% of participants having no contact with law enforcement in the six to 12 months following completion of the program. With the additional funding, the program will go from a weekly docket to twice weekly.

The beauty of this development is that it combines successful ideas from the past with new ideas for the future and then pairs them with the funding needed for implementation.

In turn, this will help people avoid more serious court entanglements.

We see this as a major win for the city and a great example of how locally generated solutions can become success stories with the help of federal dollars.

When taxpayers are left wondering what legacy pandemic-related spending might have, we can point to the reforms in Tulsa’s municipal courts as an example of what good governing looks like.