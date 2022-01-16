Editorial: Dr. Martin Luther King's words resonate strongly to this day

Oft quoted and universally admired, it’s important to remember that this was not always so. King’s activism often made the moderate middle uncomfortable.

In his 1957 book “Stride Toward Freedom,” King wrote, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”

King also said this about those who called themselves allies, but consistently dragged their feet:

“First, I must confess that over the last few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate,” he said in his 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

“I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Council-er or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice…”

And one more line from that letter forms the bedrock of the modern Black Lives Matter movement: “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

If King were alive today, he’d acknowledge the progress that has been made since the early days of the civil rights movement. But he’d also tell us that it’s an unfinished task.