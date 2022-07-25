Editorial: Don't expect HB 1933 to help employers fill jobs

If Oklahoma wants to help employers hire workers to fill long-vacant positions, don’t expect House Bill 1933 to offer much help.

The bill, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, would cut the span that jobless Oklahomans can receive unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16.

As noted recently in a report by the Oklahoma Watch nonprofit news outlet, HB 1933 was touted as a way to help employers save money on unemployment insurance, and it may well succeed in doing that once Jan. 1 rolls around.

But the expectation that it will nudge people into the workplace doesn’t take into account the complexities of the state labor environment or the challenges job seekers face.

The common narrative pushing legislation like HB 1933 is that people are unwilling to work if they are receiving unemployment benefits that are too generous. There are a number of holes in this argument.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate now sits at 2.8%, which is near historic lows. Labor force participation, now at just over 60%, is on par with historical averages dating back four decades, and not too far below national averages.

In short, most people who want jobs are working, and are doing so at rates that are historically consistent.

So, why are some jobs so hard to fill? The reasons are numerous.

For starters, Oklahoma has long had challenges with workforce development. Many jobs require skills and education that are not being met. This is an ongoing concern in Oklahoma, so it’s no surprise that demand for high-skill workers is not being supplied.

There also is fierce pay competition. Some jobs, particularly in service industries, have not offered the same pay of other employment sectors.

Medical marijuana provides a valuable example. That industry, which has only been around since 2019, employs nearly 17,000 Oklahomans — about twice that of construction — and boasts average pay ranging between $43,000 and $49,000 a year. Lower-paying or more difficult jobs are losing out to industries like this.

Some job-seekers have to make difficult life decisions. Those needing child care to work will pay more than $8,500 average a year for care; costs rise for infants and toddlers. It’s also difficult to find care for odd-hour shifts. It’s understandable how a parent of two or more children may have to forgo employment.

When coupled with ongoing pandemic concerns and older workers opting to retire, it’s no wonder some employers are having trouble with staffing.

What can be done?

Businesses will need to compete, for sure. But Oklahoma policymakers need to double down on workforce development and invest in common education, CareerTech and higher education. Our minimum wage, unchanged at $7.25 an hour since 2009, is embarrassingly low.

Being the cheapest place to do business doesn’t make Oklahoma the best place to do business. Employers need more, better-trained workers, and the state needs to support people who will fill these roles — including those currently out of work.

We can appreciate wanting to lower businesses’ unemployment insurance costs, but we’re woefully behind in boosting the prospects of those we wish to employ. Undercutting the unemployed is not the answer.