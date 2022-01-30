Editorial: Discovery Lab children's museum to enhance Tulsa's quality of life

One of Tulsa’s bright spots received some extra shine when the Discovery Lab children’s museum opened at the Gathering Place last week.
The museum, at 31st Street and Riverside Drive, sits on the south end of the park. It opened Jan. 24, and is expected to welcome more than 300,000 guests within its first year.
The $51 million, 57,000-square-foot museum brings a list of amenities, including interactive exhibits, an event space with a view of the park and the city, classroom space, and programming that will spark the imaginations of Tulsa’s children for years to come.
This is quite a step up from the museum’s previous location at Owen Park. That location served patrons well, and the people who pioneered the founding of the children’s museum from its humble beginnings should be lauded for the vision that evolved into what visitors can experience at the new facility.
The fact that the museum’s inception was due to everyday people’s work makes it that much more extraordinary.
“One of the things I love most about this project is that it’s not something that was cooked up at City Hall or at the chamber or in some giant foundation,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said at the museum’s opening. “It was a group of parents.”
The Discovery Lab also continues a Tulsa tradition of public-private partnerships to raise the money needed to see the project through. Tax dollars and donations helped see the museum’s plans become a reality.
Discovery Lab’s reach will extend outside Tulsa. The recently announced River Walkers program will bring an eight-part science, technology, engineering and math course to Mayes County students.
Camps, outreach programs, professional development courses and more will complement the museum’s day-to-day offerings.
As for its impact on the city, the opening of the museum adds another key component to the Gathering Place.
The park has already proven popular to Tulsans as well as to visitors from outside the area. The Gathering Place has given the city a higher national profile, as it was named as one of the best attractions in the country while also landing Tulsa on list of destinations that travelers must see.
The Discovery Lab will further enhance the reputation that the Gathering Place and Tulsa are getting as places worth seeing.
While there are plenty of challenges facing the city, it is good to see efforts like this pushing the community forward. We are excited to see how this new addition to will elevate Tulsa’s quality of life.