Editorial: Discovery Lab children's museum to enhance Tulsa's quality of life

“One of the things I love most about this project is that it’s not something that was cooked up at City Hall or at the chamber or in some giant foundation,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said at the museum’s opening. “It was a group of parents.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Discovery Lab also continues a Tulsa tradition of public-private partnerships to raise the money needed to see the project through. Tax dollars and donations helped see the museum’s plans become a reality.

Discovery Lab’s reach will extend outside Tulsa. The recently announced River Walkers program will bring an eight-part science, technology, engineering and math course to Mayes County students.

Camps, outreach programs, professional development courses and more will complement the museum’s day-to-day offerings.

As for its impact on the city, the opening of the museum adds another key component to the Gathering Place.