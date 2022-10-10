Editorial: Deadlines to register to vote, get absentee ballot are approaching fast

The Nov. 8 general election is approaching fast, as are two important deadlines for people who want to vote.

Voters will be selecting candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, state superintendent, attorney general, treasurer, labor commissioner, state auditor, corporation commission, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and seats in the state Senate and House.

A number of county and municipal offices will also be on the ballot, as will state and county judges.

For those who aren’t registered to vote, the deadline is Oct. 14. To do so, drop by your county election board office, fill out a voter registration form and return it to election board officials.

Applications can be mailed in, so long as they’re postmarked on Friday or before.

You can also download a registration form online, fill it out and return it to your county election board in person over by mail by visiting okvoterportal.okelections. us/Home/RegWizard.

For those wishing to vote by absentee ballot, that deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Anyone can request an absentee ballot. You do not have to have a reason.

To apply, go to your county election board office, request one and fill it out. You’ll need to provide proof of identity, and the ballots need to be notarized when turned in.

Those wishing to apply online can do so at oklahoma.gov/ elections/ovp.html. You can also contact your county election board to have an application mailed to you.

There is a good chance some people who haven’t voted before are interested in doing so now. If that is you, time to get registered is running short. This is your reminder.

If you are unsure if you’re registered, go to okvoterportal. okelections.us/Home/Index to find out.

We also understand that many in our community would rather dispense with in-person voting by submitting an absentee ballot. There is a short process to obtaining one, so it’s best to get on that task before too long.

We’re emphasizing this because of the importance of this election. We’ll be choosing those who will take key leadership posts in our state and deciding who will represent us in the state Legislature and in Congress.

Other races will decide who hears important court cases and represents us at the city and county level.

Democracy works best when all of us are involved. The decisions our elected leaders will make in the future will have a direct impact on our lives.

If you want your voice to be heard, be sure you are registered to vote and, if you want to vote absentee, submit your application soon.