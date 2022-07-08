Editorial: Dark money haunts Oklahoma's elections

In a bid to influence Oklahoma’s elections, well-heeled donors of mostly unknown origin have spent millions of dollars.

An analysis by the Tulsa World’s Randy Krehbiel showed that at least $17.2 million in independent expenditures — known more widely as “dark money” — was poured into Oklahoma’s primary elections.

The identities of the people behind these expenditures are largely secret.

State and federal campaign finance laws limit the amount of money a person can give directly to a candidate’s campaign. The rules are there to make sure no one person has an outsized influence over an election.

But because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, no such limits exist for nonprofit groups that campaign independently for individuals running for office. These groups can also shield their funding sources.

The only stipulation is that these dark money groups cannot coordinate with individual campaigns. The constraint is a flimsy one, however — enforcement is difficult, and violations are hard to prove.

The result has been dramatic. A whopping $9 million in dark money expenditures focused on statewide offices while another $8.2 million targeted Oklahoma races for the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

In the latter case, some $6.5 million was spent in one race, that to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring early next year.

Among the groups spending money here is a Maryland-based group, Safe Streets Safe Communities, supporting T.W. Shannon’s candidacy. Another dark money group, the Defend Us PAC, threw $700,000 at U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s bid to succeed Inhofe.

Shannon and Mullin face each other in August’s Republican primary runoff.

Other dizzying numbers include $7.6 million in television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and a dark money donation in the hundreds of thousands supporting a nearly nonexistent campaign opposing State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s reelection.

Even at the school board level, there are donations in Tulsa Public Schools races in February that cannot be tracked.

We could go on. Dark money donations permeating statewide, federal and state legislative campaigns flooded June’s primary campaigns.

Citizens United gave big-money donors and their beneficiaries permission to operate outside the boundaries of longstanding campaign finance rules. But just because we can allow this doesn’t mean we should.

The current system all but guarantees that other voices, namely those of ordinary citizens, get drowned out. One must wonder if elected officials whose campaigns are fattened by these big-money donors are more beholden to the interests of corporations and the wealthy elite than they are to the voters who elect them.

One argument in the Citizens United case was that campaign donations are a form of First Amendment expression. We agree with that, but the nation’s political framework is based on the concept of one person, one vote. In practicality, the current system gives outsized and unaccountable influence to an elite few who possess great means.

Congress has the power to reform this broken system, and it should do so now. In Oklahoma, the Legislature can — and should — give the state Ethics Commission the power to more vigorously monitor and regulate campaign finance rules.

Local, state and national election seasons would all be better for it.