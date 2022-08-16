Editorial: Crista Patrick's productive tenure warrants re-election to Tulsa City Council District 3

When City Councilor Crista Patrick took office to represent Tulsa’s District 3 four years ago, she faced a number of challenges not only for people in northeast Tulsa, but the city at large.

Patrick represents an area that straddles Interstate-244, goes south to 11th Street, extends as far west as Lewis Avenue and as far north and east as E. 56th Street North and the Rogers County line. Tulsa’s largest employer, American Airlines, has its maintenance base in District 3, at Tulsa International Airport.

Since becoming a member of the City Council, Patrick’s tenure has been productive.

She authored and gained approval of the city’s hate crime ordinance. She also pushed through an ordinance to cut down on light pollution.

Patrick secured $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to create pedestrian crosswalk islands on Admiral Place, which should improve walkability, safety and aesthetics in one of the most important parts of northeast Tulsa.

This is an example of how Patrick is hoping to revive the economic fortunes of what she calls the “Main Street” of east Tulsa. A revitalized Admiral corridor will help businesses there, and hopefully improve employment prospects for District 3 residents.

Patrick also helped spearhead free spay, neuter and vaccination clinics for people’s pets, a move that lightens the workload that Tulsa’s overburdened animal shelter faces.

Additionally, her efforts to increase recycling of paint dropped off at the city’s household pollutant collection site has had a ripple effect, helping the city fight its graffiti problem.

Recycled household paint has been used often enough that the city has reconstituted an anti-graffiti crew, which in turn has combated blight on businesses and vacant buildings.

Patrick is working on plans to expand affordable housing options for the city, something that could come as a relief to residents who may not be able to afford higher rents and mortgage payments that grew out of Tulsa’s tightening housing market.

She’s also advocating more a more nuanced approach to addressing Tulsa’s homeless problem, one that differentiates between people who need help from those who need law enforcement’s attention.

Her goals include infrastructure improvements and expanded bus connectivity to some of the district’s larger employers, such as Amazon.

Patrick is opposed by roofing contractor Daniel Grove, who lists economic development, affordable housing and bringing more funding to District 3 as some of his top priorities.

Patrick has been a strong voice for District 3, and has a proven record for her district and the city as a whole. For these reasons, we urge District 3 voters to give her a third term on the City Council.