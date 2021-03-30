Editorial: Congress should remove racist laws applying to Native Americans

The U.S. Senate is moving forward to eliminate 11 archaic racist federal laws applying to Native Americans.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, is a co-sponsor of the bill offered by South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-4th District, has also endorsed similar legislation in the House of Representatives.

The targeted statutes are offensive relics of a paternalistic, racist past. They don’t reflect well on our nation’s history. Although they are no longer enforced, they should have been expunged from federal statutes long ago.

The laws to be removed include bans on paying Native Americans who are under the influence of intoxicating liquor and permitting forced labor and removal of children to boarding schools without parental consent, The Oklahoman reported.

The laws were based on racist assumptions that treated Native Americans as less than human and unfit for basic civil liberties.

Force labor is about as un-American as can be imagined.

The history of forced board schools still echoes through Native American culture. It was an intentional and ugly effort to wipe out native language and culture, a shameful, forced assimilation.