Editorial: Close call: Stohler case shows more scrutiny needed before paroling a murderer

A convicted killer was nearly released from prison and, if not for quick action to thwart that scenario, would have been free to walk the streets in Tulsa.

Jimmie Dean Stohler, 69, was given a recommendation for parole by the state Pardon and Parole Board in March. That recommendation was accepted by Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 22, and his release was scheduled for April 29.

Stitt rescinded that order on April 28 after reporting by the Tulsa World’s Andrea Eger shined further light on the case.

A close look at the events of that week show a lot to unpack.

Stohler was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1982 slaying of Michele Powers. Powers died six days after being ambushed in the parking lot of her apartment complex and shot with a poison-tipped crossbow bolt.

Court records and testimony show that Stohler, a former Tulsa police officer, stalked Powers for months and meticulously planned her death. Powers’ murder was spurred by an ongoing child custody dispute between her and her ex-boyfriend, who was a friend and former colleague of Stohler's.

Stohler was sentenced to life in prison. The Parole Board voted 4-0 in favor of granting Stohler’s release, citing, among other things, the belief that another person had been solicited to carry out the crime — a claim only Stohler has made with no supporting evidence.

Stitt signed the order for Stohler’s release, noting the 4-0 recommendation from the Parole Board.

News of Stohler’s parole came as a surprise to Tulsa County prosecutors and Powers’ relatives. They learned of the order only after being contacted by the Tulsa World.

Prosecutors contacted the Governor’s Office, noting how carefully the murder was planned and that Stohler had joked about carrying out the killing. Stohler used his police training in an attempt to cover up the crime and then fled Oklahoma after learning that he was being investigated.

Stitt rescinded his order just hours before Stohler was to be released, with his general counsel citing “material information regarding Jimmie D. Stohler that was not previously available to this office.”

We support the governor’s decision to rescind Stohler's parole. But the facts illuminated by this case are worth addressing.

Stohler was previously denied parole in 2013 for the same reasons prosecutors cited last month. Details about his case are readily available. Everything indicates how cruel the crime was and the threat Stohler poses.

Stitt has been a major proponent of criminal justice reform and has done laudable work in releasing people from prison who are better served with treatment and probationary supervision.

But Stohler is no ordinary offender. He is a murderer in a high-profile case. Any parole application from a convicted killer merits closer scrutiny from the Governor’s Office than those of the nonviolent offenders who have been crowding our jails.

Quite a bit went wrong, and questions persist about the breakdown in this process.

