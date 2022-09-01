Editorial: Bureaucratic confusion, petty politics are hurting state's veterans

One of the lowest bars for good governance is that a state agency pays its bills on time. If there is a policy or process that disrupts that, we have problems.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma is seeing that happen at the state Veterans Affairs Department right now.

The agency’s executive director, Joel Kintsel, wrote an email to lawmakers and others saying that several purchases were two weeks overdue for approval, citing a holdup by the state’s secretary of military and veterans affairs, John Nash.

The non-approval of these expenses came about from an executive order written by Gov. Kevin Stitt, which requires Cabinet-level approval of all non-emergency expenses. In this case, that approval would have to come from Nash.

Among the expenses in limbo were $558,000 for medical and financial software; $156,000 for the agency’s central office lease payment; $35,000 for software licensing; and two purchases for the Ardmore Veterans Cemetery that each exceeded the $25,000 mark.

The Governor’s Office said emergency expenses don’t need Cabinet-level approval and that the purchases in question met that “emergency” definition.

We see a few problems with this, starting with what an “emergency” is. On face value, the expenses Kintsel mentions look more like routine payments than anything approaching emergency status.

Perhaps there is a more arcane definition for the term that we don’t know. If that is the case, this should be clarified, and perhaps the state needs another look at what constitutes an emergency expense.

Secondly, there is disagreement as to whether Stitt’s executive order is lawful. Kintsel says it’s not, citing the state’s Central Purchasing Act. Again, clarification would be helpful here.

Thirdly, Kintsel is alleging that his agency is being targeted for political reasons. Kintsel ran against Stitt for the Republican nomination for governor, and he claims that these actions are a form of retaliation that comes at the expense of Oklahoma veterans.

For what it’s worth, Kintsel eventually approved the purchases on his own, reiterating his belief that Stitt’s executive order is unlawful.

At this point, we are asking for the nonsense to stop. These disagreements need to be sorted out. State agencies have a job to do, and the murkiness reflected in this controversy indicates that even the simplest government functions are in doubt.

If the executive order contradicts state law, then it needs to be rescinded. If it’s lawful, then the Governor’s Office needs to get with state agency directors and spell out how this process is supposed to work.

Our veterans and the people who care for them at the state level shouldn’t be denied the resources they need because of bureaucratic confusion and petty politics.