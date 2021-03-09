Editorial: Broken Arrow residents erupt in bad behavior after Council vote

Broken Arrow residents who shouted personal insults after a City Council vote last week embarrassed the city.
For a year, public comment time at the City Council meetings has featured increasingly bad behavior, especially from residents who oppose any sort of city action concerning masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There have been inappropriate comparisons to the Holocaust, wild conspiracy theories and general misinformation.
It reached a new low Wednesday after Mayor Craig Thurmond voted to break a tie over a resolution that merely encourages mask-wearing, a step that is too late and too weak, but better than what’s happened so far.
Residents jeered with a relentless stream of name-calling, saying “Go back to China,” “communist” and “disgusting” to Thurmond. Some angry tones bordered on threatening.
This was a truly shameful moment in public discourse by a minority of residents; it ought to awaken all Broken Arrow residents to the tone of their public meetings and how it skews policy for the worse.
At issue was not a mask mandate but a call that emphasizes personal responsibility. The city’s suggestion mirrors the advice of every reputable national and international public health organization.
The outburst came after an emotional debate. Councilor Christi Gillespie opposed the effort as “condescending.”
“I’m not going to encourage you to do anything. I’m not going to encourage you to wear a condom the next time you have sex, because, you know what, you could get a disease from that. I’m not going to encourage you to not drink, because you could overindulge. And I’m not going to encourage you to put something on your face,” Gillespie said.
We encourage Broken Arrow residents to do better.
Broken Arrow leaders refused actions to stem the tide of the pandemic as its ZIP codes posted some of the state’s highest infection rates.
The virus doesn’t stop at the city limits. Our metro area shares a health and hospital system, making public health a shared responsibility.
Data show improvements in coronavirus infections and deaths, but the crisis has not ended. What goes down can go back up. Mask-wearing, distancing and hand-washing remain essential.
City leaders have an obligation to protect their constituents, especially during emergencies. Gillespie disagreed, saying, “We make ourselves look like a joke” by consistently considering public health policies.
The pandemic isn’t a joke, and neither was the disgraceful outburst.