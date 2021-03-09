Editorial: Broken Arrow residents erupt in bad behavior after Council vote

The outburst came after an emotional debate. Councilor Christi Gillespie opposed the effort as “condescending.”

“I’m not going to encourage you to do anything. I’m not going to encourage you to wear a condom the next time you have sex, because, you know what, you could get a disease from that. I’m not going to encourage you to not drink, because you could overindulge. And I’m not going to encourage you to put something on your face,” Gillespie said.

We encourage Broken Arrow residents to do better.

Broken Arrow leaders refused actions to stem the tide of the pandemic as its ZIP codes posted some of the state’s highest infection rates.

The virus doesn’t stop at the city limits. Our metro area shares a health and hospital system, making public health a shared responsibility.

Data show improvements in coronavirus infections and deaths, but the crisis has not ended. What goes down can go back up. Mask-wearing, distancing and hand-washing remain essential.

City leaders have an obligation to protect their constituents, especially during emergencies. Gillespie disagreed, saying, “We make ourselves look like a joke” by consistently considering public health policies.