Editorial: Bixby schools followed its process on book challenges, and the system worked

Bixby Public Schools faced a high-profile test over the books that it stocks on its library shelves, with the school board voting to keep two titles contested by a parent.

From what we can see, the district had procedures in place to address controversial books, followed that process, and made a decision accordingly.

A Bixby parent objected to two books the district had in stock: “13 Reasons Why” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.” The parent cited profanity and sexual content in the books as being inappropriate for school children.

The first book is on the shelves of the high school and 9th Grade Center, while the second is at the high school.

The district’s book review committee, made up of three district administrators, three teachers, two parents and a library specialist, voted unanimously to keep both titles. The school board voted unanimously to keep “13 Reasons Why” and 3-2 to keep “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”