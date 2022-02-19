Editorial: Bixby schools followed its process on book challenges, and the system worked

Bixby Public Schools faced a high-profile test over the books that it stocks on its library shelves, with the school board voting to keep two titles contested by a parent.
From what we can see, the district had procedures in place to address controversial books, followed that process, and made a decision accordingly.
A Bixby parent objected to two books the district had in stock: “13 Reasons Why” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.” The parent cited profanity and sexual content in the books as being inappropriate for school children.
The first book is on the shelves of the high school and 9th Grade Center, while the second is at the high school.
The district’s book review committee, made up of three district administrators, three teachers, two parents and a library specialist, voted unanimously to keep both titles. The school board voted unanimously to keep “13 Reasons Why” and 3-2 to keep “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”
During Wednesday’s discussions over the books, school board member Matt Dodson said, “If you set a precedent of ‘Let’s get rid of all books we don’t agree with,’ that’s a little concerning from a parent perspective. We want to have the ability to trust our administration, site principals, media specialists in our district to have the best interest of our children in mind.”
The push to ban certain books from school libraries has gained steam in Oklahoma and nationally.
In the state Legislature, Senate Bill 1142 seeks to ban materials “that address the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, gender identity, or books that contain content of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know about or approve of before their child was exposed to it.”
The bill includes $10,000 daily fines for noncompliance.
In Wyoming, a county prosecutor considered filing charges against library employees for stocking two children’s books that address sex and LGBTQ+ subjects, while a Tennessee school board voted to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus,” which addresses the Holocaust, from eighth-grade curriculum.
Similar actions are happening nationwide.
In Bixby’s case, the books in question were challenged, reviewed by a committee and discussed in an open forum among school board members in front of the public. We appreciate the transparency shown in this process.
Furthermore, Bixby parents can restrict what materials their child can check out from school libraries. The district is implementing procedures to allow parental remote access to library catalogues to screen titles, further enhancing parental control of what their children can check out at their schools.
Parents “may not, however, determine the reading of, listening to or viewing of materials for students other than their own children,” said Assistant Superintendent Jamie Milligan.
That is a balance we can support, and we hope other school districts take note.
