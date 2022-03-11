Editorial: Bill targeting people who are homeless unfair to cities, cruel to those in need

Legislation making its way through the state Senate appears to be another attempt to punish people who are homeless without addressing the problem, and lawmakers would be wise to vote it down.

Senate Bill 1361, by state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, would require that homeless camps comply with municipal building codes. Cities would be given 30 days to inspect these camps for that and for water runoff issues.

If a camp is found to be out of compliance with building codes or have runoff problems, a city would have 30 days to remove the camp, according to the bill. Any municipality failing to do so would be “liable for any harm within and outside of the immediate boundaries of the homeless camp,” according to the bill.

SB 1361 narrowly advanced out of the Senate Energy Committee.

Critics of Standridge’s bill say it is unfairly punitive toward people experiencing homelessness and diminishes local government control. The legislation was also panned for a lack of input from agencies that work with homeless people.

Standridge admitted that he had not sought input from officials in Norman, his hometown, or entities in Norman that work with people who are experiencing homelessness.

We agree with these critiques and would elaborate on that list.

Homelessness is a multifaceted problem. Many who live in these camps have mental health problems that prevent them from finding work and maintaining a stable home life. Others struggle with drug addiction.

The issue is complicated further by a lack of affordable housing. Rental costs have risen steeply over the past two years, and there aren’t many options for people whose means cannot keep pace with the costs of housing. This puts some people on the street — even those who are employed.

SB 1361 addresses none of these issues. But it does add mandates that are, at best, unfair.

First off, the bill proposes to add an unfunded mandate to cities that are already struggling with homelessness. If passed, SB 1361 would force cities to spend resources on inspecting, monitoring and eradicating homeless camps or face possible legal action.

Secondly, it would create an impossible standard for those experiencing homelessness to uphold: setting up camps that meet municipal building codes. The idea that people with almost no resources have to meet the same codes as homebuilders and homeowners is absurd, and it effectively outlaws homelessness.

Homelessness is a problem that must be tackled. Some of these camps pose health hazards.

But there are reasons why homelessness exists. It is an essentially human problem. Until it is treated as such, it won’t be solved.

SB 1361 attempts to sweep the problem out of sight, punish people for being homeless, and browbeat municipalities into undertaking state-mandated cruelty. It seeks to do all these things without solving the root causes of homelessness. For those reasons, the bill should be withdrawn or voted down.

