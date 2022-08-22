Editorial: Be sure to vote in Tuesday's runoffs, local elections

In what has already been a busy campaign season, we encourage Oklahomans to go to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballots.
At stake in this election are Republican and Democratic party primary runoffs as well as elections for city and county offices.
On the statewide ballot are runoffs for the Republican nomination for state superintendent and labor commissioner. April Grace and Ryan Walters are vying for the top job in the state’s school system while Leslie Osborne seeks re-election to her post; she is being challenged by outgoing state Rep. Sean Roberts.
Several congressional seats are up for grabs. In the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, Republicans Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon are seeking their party’s nomination. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.
In the other Senate race, Democrats Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger seek their party’s nomination to take on U.S. Sen. James Lankford.
With Mullin’s 2nd Congressional District seat opening up, Republican contenders Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen are vying to advance to the November ballot.
Tulsa voters will also being choosing candidates in all nine City Council offices, and will decide on three City Charter amendments.
In Tulsa County, Bob Jack and Kelly Dunkerley are competing to succeed former District 3 County Commissioner Ron Peters.
Primary races and runoff elections are often easy to overlook and plagued by low voter turnout. We strongly encourage voters not to follow those trends.
At stake are important differences in philosophies of how state and federal government should be run. Republicans are at a crossroads in which direction their party will take, and Democrats need to take seriously the burden of choosing the candidates they believe will best compete in November.
Locally, there are few offices that have a greater impact on our daily lives than those of the City Council. The people who serve on the council decide on important issues such as water and sewer rates, public safety and street projects, to name a few.
The direction and the fate of the city rest on those who serve on the City Council. For that reason, the people who voters choose in those races may matter more than the rest of the ballot.
It’s important to remember that a government is only as good as the people we elect. That makes voting one of the most important things we do as citizens. The Tulsa World has made endorsements in many of these races, but we won’t repeat them here.
Instead, we encourage you to participate in our democracy. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote.
We asked every City Councilor candidate the same 11 questions. Here are their answers on a variety of topics facing Tulsa
City Council elections are Aug. 23. Below, the Tulsa World is posting candidates’ responses to its questionnaire.
We asked the candidates 11 questions ranging from why they are running to what they think of police oversight to the biggest challenges facing the city.
You'll also see brief videos with some candidates. We’re calling them “Meet the Candidates,” and they’re just that: a light-hearted attempt to give readers a sense of who the candidates are beyond their policy positions.
Early in-person voting for the Aug. 23 elections will be held at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.
One last thing to remember: The Aug. 23 election is the general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Nov. 8.
See which district you live in
This map shows the Tulsa district boundaries. You can also call the Election Board at 918-596-5780.
