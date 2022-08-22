Editorial: Be sure to vote in Tuesday's runoffs, local elections

In what has already been a busy campaign season, we encourage Oklahomans to go to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballots.

At stake in this election are Republican and Democratic party primary runoffs as well as elections for city and county offices.

On the statewide ballot are runoffs for the Republican nomination for state superintendent and labor commissioner. April Grace and Ryan Walters are vying for the top job in the state’s school system while Leslie Osborne seeks re-election to her post; she is being challenged by outgoing state Rep. Sean Roberts.

Several congressional seats are up for grabs. In the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, Republicans Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon are seeking their party’s nomination. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.

In the other Senate race, Democrats Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger seek their party’s nomination to take on U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

With Mullin’s 2nd Congressional District seat opening up, Republican contenders Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen are vying to advance to the November ballot.

Tulsa voters will also being choosing candidates in all nine City Council offices, and will decide on three City Charter amendments.

In Tulsa County, Bob Jack and Kelly Dunkerley are competing to succeed former District 3 County Commissioner Ron Peters.

Primary races and runoff elections are often easy to overlook and plagued by low voter turnout. We strongly encourage voters not to follow those trends.

At stake are important differences in philosophies of how state and federal government should be run. Republicans are at a crossroads in which direction their party will take, and Democrats need to take seriously the burden of choosing the candidates they believe will best compete in November.

Locally, there are few offices that have a greater impact on our daily lives than those of the City Council. The people who serve on the council decide on important issues such as water and sewer rates, public safety and street projects, to name a few.

The direction and the fate of the city rest on those who serve on the City Council. For that reason, the people who voters choose in those races may matter more than the rest of the ballot.

It’s important to remember that a government is only as good as the people we elect. That makes voting one of the most important things we do as citizens. The Tulsa World has made endorsements in many of these races, but we won’t repeat them here.

Instead, we encourage you to participate in our democracy. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote.