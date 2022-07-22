Editorial: Anti-China oil legislation looks more like good politics than sound policy

On the surface, Senate legislation aimed at preventing U.S. oil sales to China appears to be one of genuine strategic concern. But in reality, it’s another case of using fears over China as a cudgel to bash the Biden administration.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has offered his No Emergency Crude Oil for Foreign Adversaries Act and found two supporters in Oklahoma’s Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford.

The bill aims to prohibit sales of oil from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China and three other nations: Russia, North Korea and Iran.

“We should help American families afford gas and groceries by increasing domestic production, rather than handing over our emergency reserves to bad-actor nations,” Lankford said in support of Cruz’s bill.

“We should be holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their actions, not assisting them in their efforts to stockpile oil as another means to challenge the United States and our allies,” Inhofe said.

If it seems like a clear case of not bolstering the prospects of America’s biggest global competitor, hold on. As with all things oil, it’s not that simple.

Going back to his moratorium on new public lands drilling permits, President Joe Biden is receiving blame for high oil prices. Inflation is greatly influenced by oil prices, so it’s no surprise that inflation is at 40-year highs.

Despite the public lands moratorium, domestic oil production has been steadily rising, with active U.S. drilling rigs growing in number for more than a year. Biden’s latest energy proposals call for opening up more areas for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

But current drilling activity and proposed measures for more drilling aren’t bringing prices down. With increased oil demand globally and a war in Ukraine, oil and fuel prices have remained high.

That’s the main reason the Biden administration authorized selling oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — to put more oil supply in the market to temper prices.

Any oil we sell is sold on the global market. Buyers could be U.S. firms, but they could also be companies from anywhere in the world. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, which manages the strategic reserve, the agency doesn’t have any control over where the oil goes once it’s been sold.

Cruz’s legislation might be able to alter that, but then we have to ask ourselves what our goals really are. Do we want to bring prices under control or slap constraints on the Chinese government?

It’s one thing to keep our oil out of the hands of Russia, North Korea and Iran. All three are under heavy U.S. sanctions. China is not, and as many misgivings as we have with the Chinese regime, China is a major player in the world economy and is our third-largest trading partner.

In any case, China isn’t buying much from the U.S. Most of its imports now are coming from Russia and the Middle East.

Knowing that, one has to wonder what the point of this legislation really is. Will the bill advance U.S. strategic aims and support domestic production? Not likely. But we suppose it makes for good headlines, even if it runs counter to the goal of taming oil prices and bringing inflation under control.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: School board’s shameful sideshow of antics