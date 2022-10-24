Editorial: Amanda Swope is the best choice for voters in House District 71

Voters in central and south Tulsa’s House District 71 are encouraged to cast their ballot for Democratic candidate Amanda Swope.

Swope has a background that is well-suited to the district, and her ideas are in line with some of the most pressing issues facing the state today.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, a number of state-tribal questions confronted Oklahoma leadership. Swope, who works for the Muscogee Nation, has career experience with state-tribal compacting — useful knowledge at a time when cooperation between the tribes and the state is so critical.

Swope wants to see more done on criminal justice reform. State voters agree, having passed State Questions 780 and 781, with an eye toward rehabilitating those convicted of nonviolent minor crimes rather than jailing them.

Proper funding of these voter-approved initiatives remains elusive, which prompts us to seek another voice in the Legislature to move that issue forward.

On the issue of ballot initiatives, Swope says she will work to keep that process intact. We think this is crucial, as the Legislature’s inaction on major topics has been remedied by a vote of the people numerous times over the last few years.

Legalization of medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and the aforementioned criminal justice reforms likely would never have happened if not for the initiative petition process, one that some lawmakers want to restrict. We oppose that and support Swope’s advocacy on this issue.

Swope stands on the right side of public school funding. She wants to see better teacher and support staff pay, greater per-pupil funding and opposes private school vouchers, which would bleed funds from public schools — especially those in rural Oklahoma.

She also would advocate cutting or eliminating the state grocery sales tax as a means to help people keep their food costs down.

Swope is competing for the seat with Republican Mike Masters, a former teacher and current real estate agent. Despite email attempts to contact Masters, he has chosen not to speak with the Tulsa World.

House District 71 is a diverse place in terms of income and backgrounds. Swope’s own background, in work and in life, puts her in a good place to understand the needs of the district. Her goals align with the solutions that will most help the state move forward.

For these reasons, we believe she is worthy of voters’ support in House District 71.