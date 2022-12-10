Editorial: AG O'Connor's opinion on funding for religious schools too broad

A recent opinion released by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor appears to open the door to religious organizations using taxpayer funds to establish new schools, but there are good reasons why state officials should steer clear of taking action on this advice.

O’Connor’s opinion came at the request of the Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board, on behalf of the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. In his opinion, O’Connor cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings that seemed to pave the way for religious groups to use taxpayer funds for starting their own schools.

The opinion is nonbinding. The archdiocese says it plans to start a virtual charter school soon. As an operator of private school, the church could have done that at any time, as a privately funded entity.

But officials should tread carefully. State law is explicit on this issue with Article II, Section 5 of the Oklahoma Constitution — known as the Blaine Amendment — restricting the use of public funds for religious purposes.

The amendment has been criticized in some political circles, and it cropped up after the denial to put a Ten Commandments monuments at the Capitol grounds. In 2016, the Legislature sought voter approval to repeal the section of law in the form of State Question 790.

Oklahomans chose otherwise. Even in a conservative state that prizes religious values, voters rejected SQ 790. The will of the people points toward keeping public funds in the hands of public services rather than religious groups.

Some might argue that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last spring might overrule the Blaine Amendment, but a closer look at the arguments made by the court show that it is not a blanket approval of melding church and state.

The court took up a case in which a Maine couple sued the state for its refusal to subsidize the private religious education they sought for their children. The court sided with the couple, but there is a catch.

In writing with the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that previous rulings by the court supported states’ opposition to funding private education. But Maine allows for that, mostly because public education has grown sparse in the more isolated parts of the state.

Since Maine opened the door to public funds for private schooling, it can’t single out religious private schooling, Roberts said.

As of now, Oklahoma doesn’t have the private school allowances that Maine has. That being the case, O’Connor’s opinion is too broad.

In conclusion, it’s important to go back to what state laws says, and what the will of the people — as expressed through a statewide vote held not even a decade ago — is.

Parents have the right to choose public or private education. They have charter school and virtual charter school options.

But with the exception of the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program — and the specific aims it addresses — state law is clear where public school dollars should go. They belong with public schools.