Editorial: Action needed to curb youth gun deaths

As if the past year or so didn’t give us enough bad news, there’s this: A significant spike in gun violence deaths among young people was seen across the country and locally.
A recent report from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationally, showed gun violence deaths among those 17 and younger rose from 991 incidents in 2019 to 1,375 in 2020. FBI statistics show a 21% overall increase in homicides involving those 19 and younger.
Locally, similar trends emerged. In 2019, the city of Tulsa recorded three homicides of people 18 years old or younger involving firearms; that number grew to nine in 2020. This year, three people 18 years old or younger have been victims of gun-related homicides so far.
The reasons behind these firearm-related deaths are many. Some are tied to gang activity; others stem from domestic violence. A handful have been accidents.
The trends follow an overall uptick of gun violence involving all age groups that the Tulsa Police Department has been tracking.
Solutions to this problem have been offered. For their part, Tulsa police investigators have been busy building cases against perpetrators that led to 203 gun seizures in the first 30 days of a recent operation aimed at curbing gang-related gun violence.
That’s a good number of weapons off the streets.
The Children’s Defense Fund has its own suggestions: strengthening background checks, incentivizing safe storage of weapons and investing in after-school and mental health programs for youths.
The possibility of enacting these measures is mixed. Gun control legislation, even as modest as background checks, often meets stiff resistance in Congress and is a non-starter in the Oklahoma Legislature.
Building after-school and mental health programs for youths are areas with improved prospects for legislative support. State and local policymakers should redouble efforts to explore and enact diversionary programs that meet these needs.
Lastly, there are easy, practical steps all gun owners can take.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin noted that firearms stolen from unsecured vehicles can easily be turned into tools for criminals. Unsecured weapons in people’s homes can become additional sources of deadly incidents. Securely storing weapons can prevent many sorrows.
In addition to properly securing firearms, owners ought to be practicing with their weapon regularly in safe environments. Just possessing a weapon does not ensure an owner can safely use it when necessary.
While no cure-all, investing in the well-being of young people and taking proactive steps to secure firearms are uncontroversial solutions that can help curb gun violence among youths. These measures should be explored and enacted before youth firearm deaths become the new normal.