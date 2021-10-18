Editorial: Action needed to curb youth gun deaths

That’s a good number of weapons off the streets.

The Children’s Defense Fund has its own suggestions: strengthening background checks, incentivizing safe storage of weapons and investing in after-school and mental health programs for youths.

The possibility of enacting these measures is mixed. Gun control legislation, even as modest as background checks, often meets stiff resistance in Congress and is a non-starter in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Building after-school and mental health programs for youths are areas with improved prospects for legislative support. State and local policymakers should redouble efforts to explore and enact diversionary programs that meet these needs.

Lastly, there are easy, practical steps all gun owners can take.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin noted that firearms stolen from unsecured vehicles can easily be turned into tools for criminals. Unsecured weapons in people’s homes can become additional sources of deadly incidents. Securely storing weapons can prevent many sorrows.

In addition to properly securing firearms, owners ought to be practicing with their weapon regularly in safe environments. Just possessing a weapon does not ensure an owner can safely use it when necessary.

While no cure-all, investing in the well-being of young people and taking proactive steps to secure firearms are uncontroversial solutions that can help curb gun violence among youths. These measures should be explored and enacted before youth firearm deaths become the new normal.

