Editorial: Across the country, a mostly smooth Election Day is a confidence booster

One of the big worries of the past election cycle was that there would be significant road blocks that would deny people their right to vote.

Election Day, and the days immediately after, showed that with a few exceptions across the country, the voting process worked as intended.

There were some hiccups in Maricopa County, Arizona, where several close contests were at stake. Eventually, however, the process worked as designed.

Some had concerns in Georgia, where closely watched campaigns for governor and the U.S. Senate were held. Most reports show that despite heavy turnout, Georgia’s elections went off with few problems.

That’s not to say things were perfect, and we saw evidence of that here in Tulsa County. Voters in one precinct complained that they weren’t given ballots that included City Council candidates Mykey Arthrell and Grant Miller.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regaldo became publicly involved, but in the end, it was the county Election Board that stepped in to remedy the error.

Regalado’s actions could take this incident into court, an unfortunate result of what could have been a smoother, less controversial fix to an error made by precinct poll workers.

Still, when looking at how elections were handled in Tulsa County, elsewhere in the state and across the country, it looks as if the voting process worked as intended.

This is important for a number of reasons.

Several states, including Oklahoma, have altered election rules in ways that drew concerns that some people would be denied their vote.

Fortunately, election officials and voters themselves found ways to work through these changes.

More importantly, the lack of Election Day breakdowns should help instill some level of confidence in voters going forward.

We have been through several years of politicians casting doubts on the reliability of U.S. election systems, culminating with the heated rhetoric surrounding the 2020 presidential election and the post-election violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

We don’t want to revisit those times ever again.

When election officials conduct a lawful election and do

so to the letter and the spirit of the law, we should recognize that as one of the important distinctions that makes

American democracy great, even if our preferred candidates fall short.

So far, the evidence points toward an election in which people who wanted to cast a ballot were able to do so and indicates that election officials did their best to make sure every vote was counted.

While Election Day wasn’t perfect, it was a positive sign that our time-tested system of choosing our leaders is still trustworthy.