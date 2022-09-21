Editorial: Accountability for charter schools is a good thing

Recent ire over the Biden administration’s push to change rules regarding federal grants for charter schools alleges a bias against school choice, but closer inspection shows otherwise.

In the spring, the administration announced rule changes that would require charter schools applying for federal grants to show that their schools would meet a need in the area where they sought to open.

Other rules changes include working with public schools in areas such as transportation and professional development, and providing information to the U.S. Department of Education about racial and socioeconomic diversity in their student bodies.

And one more important change was a limitation on charter schools’ relationships with third-party management companies.

One of the big reasons for these changes was the inordinately high number of grant applicants that received federal money yet never opened or closed their doors shortly after opening. About 37% of charter schools applying for federal money fit into this category, representing a waste of federal funds.

A group of 18 members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford, oppose these rules changes, saying that they are an attack on school choice.

We understand Lankford’s concerns, chief among those being the rights of parents to send their children to the school of their choice. However, we differ in that we see these rules changes as adding a needed layer of accountability to the charter school system.

In Oklahoma, charter schools are part of the public school system. Many of them operate effectively and with transparency, and we would like to see that extended when accepting federal dollars.

Other states have different rules than Oklahoma, meaning that in some places hundreds of millions of dollars could be flowing into a fiscal black hole that leaves students stranded.

We don’t see anything wrong with safeguarding taxpayer dollars by making sure charter schools looking for federal funds have a viable plan to stay open.

Furthermore, Oklahomans have already seen what can happen when a third-party management group runs amok with taxpayer funds.

Epic Charter Schools, a virtual charter school that at one time had the highest enrollment in the state, saw its third-party management group allegedly bilk the state out of millions of dollars in what State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd called the biggest abuse of taxpayer funds in Oklahoma history.

We don’t want to see that repeated here or anywhere else. Lankford has been a champion of combating wasteful federal spending, which makes his opposition to these rules confusing.

Charter schools are an important ingredient in America’s education mix. But like anything else, we owe it to ourselves to see public investment in these schools is backed by a sound plan, good management and the type of accountability and transparency we expect of any government function.

It becomes that much more important when we’re talking about schools, the students they educate, and thus, the very future of our country.