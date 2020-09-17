Tulsa World endorsement: In House District 78, Meloyde Blancett is an effective advocate for reform and moderation

Meloyde Blancett is the voice of moderation and progress in the Oklahoma Legislature, and she deserves a third term.
Blancett represents Tulsa’s House District 78, a horizontal and gerrymandered constituency that cuts through the middle of Tulsa from Maple Ridge to Garnett Road along 11th Street.
An artist, marketing executive and entrepreneur, Blancett is executive director of Creative Oklahoma.
Since she was first elected to the Legislature, Blancett has been a relentless advocate for public schools, criminal justice reform, mental health funding and sensible government.
From her first day in the Capitol, Blancett has pushed the cause of bail reform — arguably the most critical missing link in the state’s efforts to end mass incarceration. When she speaks about the issue, it is clear that she is driven by a genuine desire to see justice done, that people who are not threats to society and who won’t flee to avoid prosecution shouldn’t be held indefinitely in jail or coerced into plea bargains because they are poor.
Blancett has also been outspoken in her advocacy for election reform, especially for eliminating the state’s requirement that absentee voters get their ballots notarized before sending them to the county election board. She’s right. The notary requirement has nothing to do with making elections more secure and everything to do with discouraging people from voting.
Democrats in the Oklahoma Legislature are often shunted into political obscurity, but Blancett has proven herself able to get things done from the minority side of the aisle. She championed small but important efforts to make the state’s Quality Jobs Act incentives more broadly available to small, growing companies and to give a sales tax exemption to Tulsa’s Fab Lab — an innovative science, technology and engineering teaching experience for local children.
Blancett is opposed by the same marginal candidate she defeated by 23 percentage points two years ago. At the time, we thought that reflected the truth: That she was a much better fit for her district and a better leader for the state.
That’s still true. We endorse her enthusiastically.
