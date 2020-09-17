Tulsa World endorsement: In House District 78, Meloyde Blancett is an effective advocate for reform and moderation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meloyde Blancett is the voice of moderation and progress in the Oklahoma Legislature, and she deserves a third term.

Blancett represents Tulsa’s House District 78, a horizontal and gerrymandered constituency that cuts through the middle of Tulsa from Maple Ridge to Garnett Road along 11th Street.

An artist, marketing executive and entrepreneur, Blancett is executive director of Creative Oklahoma.

Since she was first elected to the Legislature, Blancett has been a relentless advocate for public schools, criminal justice reform, mental health funding and sensible government.

From her first day in the Capitol, Blancett has pushed the cause of bail reform — arguably the most critical missing link in the state’s efforts to end mass incarceration. When she speaks about the issue, it is clear that she is driven by a genuine desire to see justice done, that people who are not threats to society and who won’t flee to avoid prosecution shouldn’t be held indefinitely in jail or coerced into plea bargains because they are poor.