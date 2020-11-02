Tulsa World editorial: Working with contact tracers crucial for stemming virus

Less than 15% of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are cooperating with the Tulsa Health Department’s contact tracers to pinpoint outbreaks.

This resistance hurts the effort to interrupt the spread of the coronavirus, a potentially deadly disease that is pandemic in the U.S., Oklahoma and locally. Withholding information harms others who have been exposed to the virus and don’t know it.

Contact tracing is an essential element of good public health. It works but is completely dependent on the cooperation of the public.

Most commonly, reluctant patients say they have already told others. That provides no guarantee a person possibly exposed to COVID-19 has medically accurate information or that all people were contacted.

Confidentiality is another concern. The Health Department does not share identification of patients or clients.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the vast majority of people testing positive worked with contact tracers. The pandemic is worsening in Oklahoma as contact tracing refusals are increasing.

Hospitalizations continue to set records, and infection rates in many Tulsa County ZIP codes are escalating. Risk levels in the state remain among the highest in the nation.