Tulsa World editorial: Working with contact tracers crucial for stemming virus

Less than 15% of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are cooperating with the Tulsa Health Department’s contact tracers to pinpoint outbreaks.
This resistance hurts the effort to interrupt the spread of the coronavirus, a potentially deadly disease that is pandemic in the U.S., Oklahoma and locally. Withholding information harms others who have been exposed to the virus and don’t know it.
Contact tracing is an essential element of good public health. It works but is completely dependent on the cooperation of the public.
Most commonly, reluctant patients say they have already told others. That provides no guarantee a person possibly exposed to COVID-19 has medically accurate information or that all people were contacted.
Confidentiality is another concern. The Health Department does not share identification of patients or clients.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the vast majority of people testing positive worked with contact tracers. The pandemic is worsening in Oklahoma as contact tracing refusals are increasing.
Hospitalizations continue to set records, and infection rates in many Tulsa County ZIP codes are escalating. Risk levels in the state remain among the highest in the nation.
Until we have a vaccine, people must take action to curb the spread: Wear a mask, keep a safe physical distance and wash hands frequently. Add to that: Cooperate with contact tracers.
Contact tracing assists patients in safely quarantining, finding health resources and works to identify others who may have been exposed.
Before the increase in resistance began, tracers found each confirmed COVID-19 Tulsa County case has an average of 36 close contacts, who are then notified about how to take safety precautions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contacts as people who were within six feet of a confirmed positive COVID-19 person for a total of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
Experienced public health workers can best define how that potential transmission affects close contacts. It will not be the same for everyone depending on factors like timing.
The data also informs officials on what types of activities, settings and behaviors are most likely to worsen the spread. This can lead public policy on issues around opening schools, faith institutions or businesses.
To make it easier, the Tulsa Health Department launched an app for people testing positive to report to contact tracing. A link is sent to people testing positive to complete from any computer or mobile device.
Contact tracing isn’t new or an example of intrusive government. It is crucial to public health and a proven asset.
If a contact tracer reaches out to you, cooperate fully, it’s critical in the community effort to stop the pandemic’s spread.
