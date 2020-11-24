Tulsa World editorial: With tweaks, state electronic meetings can make open meetings more open

An emergency state law giving city, county and state decision-making groups broad permission to meet electronically expired Sunday.
Some groups, including the Tulsa City Council, have called on the Oklahoma Legislature to extend the authorization quickly because the pandemic it was designed to address continues to spread without control.
With the so-called Zoom exception gone, some members of boards, commissions and councils can still attend meetings electronically, but the quorum of members must be in the announced meeting place.
We have said before that with some tweaks, we’d be enthusiastic for an extension of the Zoom exception.
Our primary concern isn’t for the convenience of board members, although that’s a benefit of the exception.
More important, is that electronic meetings make state and local government more accessible and transparent to more of the public in a safe fashion. That’s critical in a pandemic, but good any time.
It isn’t surprising that the forces of secrecy took the emergency rules as an opportunity to be less transparent. For example, we’ve heard of boards calling meetings and announcing that some members and the public could join electronically, but when all the members showed up at the meeting room, the Zoom element was canceled, effectively shutting out members of the public looking to use that portal.
Such secrecy is arrogantly wrong and should be prevented in any extension of the exception.
Any extension also should ensure that documents distributed to board members before or during electronic meetings are made public, a feature of the old Open Meeting Act that wasn’t included in the exception.
The Tulsa City Council felt so strongly about extending the exception that it called for a special session of the Legislature to address it. That hasn’t happen in time to beat the exception’s expiration date, and it isn’t likely soon. But when lawmakers do resume business next year, we hope they will make passing an improved version of the Zoom exception an early priority.
(Ironically, there’s one decision-making part of state government that doesn’t have anything to worry about: the Oklahoma Legislature, which gets to set its own rules on how it meets.
Maybe another good change to the Open Meeting Act would to make it apply to the Legislature, too.)
The public’s business needs to get done, but there’s no reason that doing it —
or for the people to monitor how it is done — should be dangerous or even
difficult.
Featured opinion:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!