Tulsa World editorial: With tweaks, state electronic meetings can make open meetings more open

Such secrecy is arrogantly wrong and should be prevented in any extension of the exception.

Any extension also should ensure that documents distributed to board members before or during electronic meetings are made public, a feature of the old Open Meeting Act that wasn’t included in the exception.

The Tulsa City Council felt so strongly about extending the exception that it called for a special session of the Legislature to address it. That hasn’t happen in time to beat the exception’s expiration date, and it isn’t likely soon. But when lawmakers do resume business next year, we hope they will make passing an improved version of the Zoom exception an early priority.

(Ironically, there’s one decision-making part of state government that doesn’t have anything to worry about: the Oklahoma Legislature, which gets to set its own rules on how it meets.

Maybe another good change to the Open Meeting Act would to make it apply to the Legislature, too.)

The public’s business needs to get done, but there’s no reason that doing it —

or for the people to monitor how it is done — should be dangerous or even