Tulsa World editorial: With results frustratingly unresolved, some election conclusions should be made at this point

Tuesday’s presidential election remains frustratingly unresolved, which isn’t good for anyone.

While that prevents any sort of significant conclusion over the future course of the nation at this point, several points can be made. These judgments seem obvious to us and ought to be universally accepted:

1. Congratulations to the winners. In Oklahoma, Tulsa’s Jim Inhofe was returned to the United States Senate for his fifth term and other Republicans increased an already large majority in the state Legislature to match GOP dominance of the executive branch. Such an overwhelming victory comes with an important caveat: With power comes responsibility.

2. Every legitimate vote should be counted. We don’t say that out of partisan designs but as a matter of keeping faith with American citizens. The results of many races may not be known for quite a while.

3. Everyone must show more patience. Throwing up barricades or making baseless claims of conspiracy or victory help no one and hurt the nation. It’s a challenging, nervous time. Be calm.