Tulsa World editorial: With attempted bribery indictment on the table, Gov. Kevin Stitt should suspended Secretary David Ostrowe; Attorney general Mike Hunter should appoint independent counsel

A member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet has been indicted on an allegation of attempted bribery.
Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe told state Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive a company’s penalties and interest on a tax debt or appropriations to the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be withheld, the indictment alleges.
Ostrowe maintains his innocence.
The Oklahoman reported that the company, JCG Futures LLC, was associated with a former state senator, Jason Smalley, who told a state investigator he paid the delinquent tax bill but, believing the penalties and interest were excessive, approached Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson for assistance.
Thompson told an investigator he reached out to Ostrowe but “never placed any conditions on the request, made a threat, or sought any specific outcome,” according to a court affidavit quoted by The Oklahoman.
Ostrowe also hatched a scheme for a Republican member of the Tax Commission to change his political registration from Republican to Democrat to clear a spot for Ostrowe on the commission, according to allegations in The Oklahoman. State law requires bipartisan representation on the commission.
Ostrowe subsequently changed his registration to independent, but he says that was only a representation of his political thinking, not an effort to get on the commission. He denied a desire to be on the commission.
The allegations are stunning and serious.
It’s not unheard of for highly placed officials to use appropriations threats — the power of the purse — to force public policy changes, but the connections to the personal interests of a former lawmaker make this a different situation altogether.
After the indictment became public, Stitt’s spokesman only said the governor was aware of the allegations and took them seriously. The governor should have done more immediately. At the minimum, he should have suspended Ostrowe from his position pending further proceedings. Ostrowe deserves a chance to defend himself, but when there’s an allegation of attempted bribery on the table, the public’s interests must be protected.
Attorney General Mike Hunter, whose office leads the multicounty grand jury, should step aside and arrange for an independent counsel to take the case.
We have no reason to doubt the attorney general’s honesty or ability in this case, and his actions so far speak well of his independence, but the nature of the case and the people involved require more than faith. Hunter’s best interests and the state’s are for a clearly objective outsider to take the case in the state’s name.
Failing that, Hunter should make it clear that any further investigation will be followed aggressively, regardless of where it leads.
The Ostrowe case will test the public’s confidence in the Republicans who control the state Capitol. What Stitt and Hunter do next will largely shape whether they can retain the confidence.
