Tulsa World editorial: With attempted bribery indictment on the table, Gov. Kevin Stitt should suspended Secretary David Ostrowe; Attorney general Mike Hunter should appoint independent counsel

Ostrowe subsequently changed his registration to independent, but he says that was only a representation of his political thinking, not an effort to get on the commission. He denied a desire to be on the commission.

The allegations are stunning and serious.

It’s not unheard of for highly placed officials to use appropriations threats — the power of the purse — to force public policy changes, but the connections to the personal interests of a former lawmaker make this a different situation altogether.

After the indictment became public, Stitt’s spokesman only said the governor was aware of the allegations and took them seriously. The governor should have done more immediately. At the minimum, he should have suspended Ostrowe from his position pending further proceedings. Ostrowe deserves a chance to defend himself, but when there’s an allegation of attempted bribery on the table, the public’s interests must be protected.

Attorney General Mike Hunter, whose office leads the multicounty grand jury, should step aside and arrange for an independent counsel to take the case.