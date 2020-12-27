Tulsa World editorial: Why the state school board suspended the state's A-F report cards on school for one year, and why that's not good enough

The state board of education has voted to suspend Oklahoma’s A-F public school report cards for the year.

A variety of pandemic issues, including the challenges of administering standardized tests in a universal or fair fashion, made the report cards impractical, although board members clung desperately to the idea before agreeing to the suspension.

We support the board’s decision, although the discussion that led to it revealed how little some board members understand testing or public schools.

Over the years, we’ve made no secret of our doubts about the report card system’s ability to report anything of value to parents, schools or taxpayers. Often, the assessment system has seemed better at sorting schools into those that are rich in resources and those that are not.

We’ve also seen the system produce grades that were completely disconnected with what we knew about the school’s quality.

Even with improvements over the years, we don’t have any confidence in a system that presumes to come up with a single letter grade for a school. It can’t possibly be a fair assessment of the students, teachers or administrators, and it has a unnecessarily negative emotional impact on the schools that are branded with Fs. It makes a tough job tougher.