Tulsa World editorial: Why is Gov. Kevin Stitt protecting Epic charter schools?

The actions of Gov. Kevin Stitt appear to shield administrators of Epic Charter Schools rather than hold them accountable.
Within a month, Stitt removed two state board members who pushed for remedies from Epic officials after a state audit revealed a host of problematic business practices.
In a political power grab, he rounded up 22 Republican lawmakers in a pledge to go after the Education Department for Epic’s missteps. That is an out-of-touch move that ignores the most pressing and obvious problem.
We support public school choices, including charter schools and online schools, but insist that all players be held to the same standards. The two removed state board members believed the same thing.
John Harrington, president of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, was asked to leave after he advocated termination proceedings against Epic and challenged two board members for conflicts of interest. One of those members is the aunt of an Epic schools co-founder.
Then, Stitt abruptly replaced his appointee, Kurt Bollenbach, from the board of the Oklahoma Department of Education after he supported a move to recover $11 million from Epic.
In a Tulsa World guest column, Harrington stated that among the reforms he suggested to Stitt were having one state education agency overseeing all public schools with high fiduciary standards and evaluating student-directed learning funds, which a big source of controversy concerning Epic.
The state auditor found that 63% of those monies — nearly $80 million budgeted for students’ learning needs — has been shielded from all public or auditor scrutiny. The auditor is still battling in court to get access to those spending records.
Stitt’s reactions are baffling considering he ordered the state audit. It came after growing scrutiny including investigative reports from Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger and a pending federal investigation.
As findings become available, the people responsible for taking action are being punished by Stitt.
It’s as if he is targeting allies of public education, even those who back expanding school choice.
Epic officials are politically savvy, donating at least $375,000 to campaigns this year and $180,000 two years ago. This includes $10,900 to Stitt.
We do not believe Stitt is rewarding Epic administrators for the donation, but we aren’t sure what to make of his actions.
Put the focus where it needs to be: on Epic officials and the gaps that allowed the inequities to occur.
