Tulsa World editorial: Why is Gov. Kevin Stitt protecting Epic charter schools?

The actions of Gov. Kevin Stitt appear to shield administrators of Epic Charter Schools rather than hold them accountable.

Within a month, Stitt removed two state board members who pushed for remedies from Epic officials after a state audit revealed a host of problematic business practices.

In a political power grab, he rounded up 22 Republican lawmakers in a pledge to go after the Education Department for Epic’s missteps. That is an out-of-touch move that ignores the most pressing and obvious problem.

We support public school choices, including charter schools and online schools, but insist that all players be held to the same standards. The two removed state board members believed the same thing.

John Harrington, president of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, was asked to leave after he advocated termination proceedings against Epic and challenged two board members for conflicts of interest. One of those members is the aunt of an Epic schools co-founder.