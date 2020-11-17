Tulsa World editorial: Why does Oklahoma’s attorney general want to interfere with how Pennsylvania counts votes?

We were disappointed to see that Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter interjected his opinion in a court case challenging how and when Pennsylvania counts its ballots.

Frankly, Hunter has plenty to say grace over in Oklahoma and doesn’t need to get involved in how other states count votes.

The fact that he came down on the side of those seeking to block citizens from taking part in the presidential election makes it even worse.

Hunter was one of several Republican state attorneys general filing with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a challenge to a previous Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling. The Pennsylvania court had ruled that the state had to accept mailed ballots up to three days after the election.

Trump, Hunter and other GOP attorneys general argue that there was nothing wrong with a legislatively set Election Day deadline on mailed ballots.

The U.S. federal system lets state governments (which includes state courts) control the election process with the exception of specific civil rights issues specified in the Constitution. The deadline for mailed ballots in Pennsylvania isn’t a federal issue and it isn’t an Oklahoma issue. It is plainly not any of Hunter’s business.