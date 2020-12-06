Tulsa World editorial: Who goes to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccinations?

There will be those to balk at the idea of vaccinating prisoners in the second phase, but, again, the risk is very high because of the confined setting, and the state has a responsibility to maintain a safe environment. Prisons have been a hot bed of COVID-19 infection in Oklahoma, and the disease isn’t confined by walls and razor wire. Obviously, the place to vaccinate is the place where the disease is most prevalent; that is where we can do the most good for everyone.

The state should consider good reason routes to the front of the line. The current plan has teachers in the third phase, but who would argue with vaccinating teachers who have medical conditions that would make infection a life-threatening risk? Such exceptions would have to be limited and closely monitored to make sure they are not the result of patronage, but are rational and legitimately in the best interest of the public.

Prioritization will require planning and good sense — which haven’t always been the hallmarks of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response. How the state handles the challenge of vaccine distribution is the next big test of state government, one that will be closely watched and dissected by everyone.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.