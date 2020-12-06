Tulsa World editorial: Who goes to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccinations?

National and state groups are saying front-line health care workers and nursing home residents should get first priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Last week, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved that plan in principle on a 13-1 vote. A draft plan of the state health department recently reported by Oklahoma Watch had a similar prioritization.
Prioritization will obviously be necessary. While there are very promising vaccines on the way to the state soon, there may not be enough for everyone until spring. Some of us will have to wait patiently for our turn.
As vaccines become more available, the state plan would broaden to include other health care workers, prisoners, first responders, adults older than 65 and senior government officials.
A third phase would bring vaccines to essential business and industry workers, teachers and students, and, ultimately, vaccines would be available to anyone.
We have no argument with prioritizing front-line health care workers and nursing home residents.
Protecting the doctors, nurses and others who protect use is an obvious choice of survival. Including those at greatest risk of infection, death or complications from a COVID-19 — old people in confined settings — seems appropriate.
There will be those to balk at the idea of vaccinating prisoners in the second phase, but, again, the risk is very high because of the confined setting, and the state has a responsibility to maintain a safe environment. Prisons have been a hot bed of COVID-19 infection in Oklahoma, and the disease isn’t confined by walls and razor wire. Obviously, the place to vaccinate is the place where the disease is most prevalent; that is where we can do the most good for everyone.
The state should consider good reason routes to the front of the line. The current plan has teachers in the third phase, but who would argue with vaccinating teachers who have medical conditions that would make infection a life-threatening risk? Such exceptions would have to be limited and closely monitored to make sure they are not the result of patronage, but are rational and legitimately in the best interest of the public.
Prioritization will require planning and good sense — which haven’t always been the hallmarks of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response. How the state handles the challenge of vaccine distribution is the next big test of state government, one that will be closely watched and dissected by everyone.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!