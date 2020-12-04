Tulsa World editorial: White House task force say the state isn't doing enough to fight COVID-19, and it's right

Forgive us if this sounds repetitive, but with Oklahomans getting sick and dying at a disturbing and accelerating pace, we’ll keep saying it until someone in the state Capitol acts.

Oklahoma must act differently.

Gov. Kevin Stitt must order a statewide mask mandate.

In failing to do so, Stitt is failing to do the most potent thing in his power to protect the people from a deadly disease, and, coincidentally, the one thing that could prevent another economy-crushing shutdown.

On a near daily basis, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state breaks previous records, straining the health care system’s ability to deal with the issue.

The science is clear and has been demonstrated locally: A mask mandate slows the pandemic’s spread, protecting lives and the economy. Without a statewide mandate, however, the deadly statistics seem bound to constantly new, deadlier heights.

The state is on track for 8,000-plus new COVID-19 cases a day starting next month, and President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force warns that the issue is “compelling Oklahomans to act differently.”

It doesn’t have to be this way.