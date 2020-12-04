Tulsa World editorial: White House task force say the state isn't doing enough to fight COVID-19, and it's right

Forgive us if this sounds repetitive, but with Oklahomans getting sick and dying at a disturbing and accelerating pace, we’ll keep saying it until someone in the state Capitol acts.
Oklahoma must act differently.
Gov. Kevin Stitt must order a statewide mask mandate.
In failing to do so, Stitt is failing to do the most potent thing in his power to protect the people from a deadly disease, and, coincidentally, the one thing that could prevent another economy-crushing shutdown.
On a near daily basis, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state breaks previous records, straining the health care system’s ability to deal with the issue.
The science is clear and has been demonstrated locally: A mask mandate slows the pandemic’s spread, protecting lives and the economy. Without a statewide mandate, however, the deadly statistics seem bound to constantly new, deadlier heights.
The state is on track for 8,000-plus new COVID-19 cases a day starting next month, and President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force warns that the issue is “compelling Oklahomans to act differently.”
It doesn’t have to be this way.
Oklahoma has the nation’s 19th-highest rate of new cases and the fourth-highest positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. All but three Oklahoma counties are in the White House’s red zone for high levels of disease spread.
What are other states doing that we are not? Their citizens are maintaining social distances, avoiding contact with others, washing their hands frequently and obeying mask mandates instituted by their governors. Thirty-seven states have mask mandates, but not Oklahoma.
Under Stitt’s leadership, the state has fasted and prayed on the issue, and we’ve heard that it is an issue of personal responsibility. It is, but it’s also a matter of governmental responsibility.
A vaccine is on the way we are told, but until it is here and generally available a statewide mask mandate is the best weapon available, the only thing standing between Oklahoma and an even deadlier and largely avoidable crisis.
