Tulsa World editorial: While the presidential election results are frustratingly unresolved, some conclusions should be made at this point

Tuesday’s presidential election remains frustratingly unresolved, which isn’t good for anyone.
While that prevents any sort of significant conclusion over the future course of the nation at this point, several points can be made. These judgments seem obvious to us and ought to be universally accepted:
1. Congratulations to the winners. In Oklahoma, Tulsa’s Jim Inhofe was returned to the United States Senate for his fifth term and other Republicans increased an already large majority in the state Legislature to match GOP dominance of the executive branch. Such an overwhelming victory comes with an important caveat: With power comes responsibility.
2. Every legitimate vote should be counted. We don’t say that out of partisan designs but as a matter of keeping faith with American citizens. The results of many races may not be known for quite a while.
3. Everyone must show more patience. Throwing up barricades or making baseless claims of conspiracy or victory help no one and hurt the nation. It’s a challenging, nervous time. Be calm.
4. Fears of violence or intimidation at polling places never happened. Good. The threats themselves may have had an intended effect, and there were certainly ugly incidents elsewhere in the days leading up to the election, but we all should be glad the peace prevailed at the precincts, as it always should.
5. Other states could take lessons on how to handle an election from Oklahoma. When the last vote is counted and we move peacefully to the next cycle, it will be time for some major election reform in places like Pennsylvania. Our state’s voting procedures aren’t beyond improvement — in the future, we should have more time and locations for early voting and we should make permanent the temporary rules governing absentee ballots. But while other states were underprepared for Election Day and are taking days to tally results, Oklahoma’s election was efficient, fast, accurate and verifiable.
The nation has been holding its breath waiting for
the outcome of a very important election for a long time.
At this point, everyone needs to breathe deeply, relax a little bit and let the democratic
process work. It has for more than two centuries and will again.
