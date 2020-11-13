Tulsa World editorial: While the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision will play out for year, Jimcy McGirt's destiny has been sealed again

It didn’t take long to settle the case of Jimcy McGirt again.

McGirt, whose Supreme Court appeal overturned years of a criminal justice assumptions for the state and started a broad reimagining of tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma, was convicted in federal court Friday, four months after his state conviction was overturned. It took the Muskogee jury about an hour to consider his case.

McGirt’s crimes are horrifying. He sexually molested a 4-year-old girl in 1996 in Broken Arrow. Now 28, the survivor bravely testified against McGirt, sealing his fate.

His Supreme Court appeal had nothing to do with his actual guilt or innocence, but relied on the argument — successful ultimately — that the Creek Nation reservation was never dissolved by Congress, meaning that, as a member of the Seminole Nation, he could not be tried in state court.

He could however face justice in federal court, and did. Now he’s convicted again.

It’s hard to see that the 72-year-old McGirt gets much for all the efforts on his behalf. His sentence is pending, but it’s likely to be stiff enough to keep him locked up for the rest of his life. He gets some notoriety, although hardly positive.