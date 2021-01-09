Tulsa World editorial: When the White House said Oklahoma's COVID response was too weak, Gov. Kevin Stitt quit listening

Like a child who sticks his fingers in his ears and screams at the top of his voice, Gov. Kevin Stitt is refusing to listen to the White House task force on COVID-19.

After all, if you don’t hear it, it’s not true, right?

For months, President Donald Trump’s task force has been telling Oklahoma that it needs to be doing more to deal with the raging pandemic in the state.

Consistently, the task force has said Oklahoma needs a statewide mask mandate, but Stitt has refused to act, insisting masks are the right thing to do, but a matter of personal responsibility.

And the pandemic has continued to grow more severe, testing the state’s health care system, slowing the day when we can reopen the state’s economy safely and resulting in needless sickness and death.

In the task force’s latest report, Oklahoma ranks among the five worst in three statistical areas for gauging COVID-19’s severity.

Oklahoma has been among the nation’s leaders in COVID-19 test positivity since mid-December, when the state moved from No. 3 to No. 1.

Oklahoma, we’ve given the acid test to the governor’s personal responsibility idea, and it failed.