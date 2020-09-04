Tulsa World editorial: West Tulsa highways due for big improvements

Very big changes are coming to west Tulsa’s highway system.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is set to approve a set of related bridge and highway projects that are expected to be the most expensive improvement ever in the city’s transportation network.
Projects include widening Interstate 44 to six lanes between the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue; replacing the U.S. 75 bridges over I-44; replacing and realigning U.S. 75 ramps at the I-44 interchange; replacing U.S. 75 bridges over Mooser Creek just south of the interchange and replacing and expanding the Union Avenue bridge over I-44.
State and federal highway money — largely funded with motor fuel taxes — will pay for the projects.
In many ways, the projects mirror the state’s previous efforts to widen and improve I-44 from the Arkansas River east in Tulsa.
Anyone who remembers that project can well imagine that the work will bring some temporary inconvenience to motorists.
The eventual pay off comes with greater capacity, smoother flowing traffic and faster commerce when the projects are completed.
It’s about time. I-44 between the Arkansas River and the Interstate 244 interchange is the oldest section of interstate highway in Oklahoma.
An average of 50,300 to 86,700 vehicles travel I-44 between Union Avenue and the Arkansas River bridge every day, according to 2018 state traffic counts.
The cost of all that work won’t be clear until the projects are awarded but earlier estimates put it at $350 million to $400 million over the next several years.
A lot of that money will go into the pockets of contractors and their local workers.
That stimulus is a big deal, but the long-term economic effect of the projects is even more important: Better highways mean Tulsa companies can get their goods to market easier and at lower costs.
Highway projects stimulate the local economy in the short term by putting money into circulation and in the long term by making local business logistics faster and more efficient.
We welcome the highway work. It will mean detours and lane closures for months, but in the long term it is very good for Tulsa.
