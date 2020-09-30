Tulsa World editorial: We don't begrudge Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado's ad endorsing Sen. Jim Inhofe, but he should have left his uniform in the closet

It takes the credibility of all Oklahoma law enforcement officers — Republicans, Democrats and independents — and uses it for something that isn’t, at its heart, about law enforcement. It makes anyone whose car has a bumper sticker for Inhofe’s Democratic opponent, Abby Broyles, wonder about why they were pulled over by a Tulsa County deputy. How should that voter feel, remembering Regalado’s promise that law enforcement would always have Jim Inhofe’s back? Always.

In short, the ad undercuts public trust in the sheriff’s office, which is why it is wrong.

As an American citizen, Regalado enjoys the same First Amendment rights as the rest of us, including the free speech right to make a political endorsement. No one should begrudge him that, and we don’t.

But as the sheriff of Tulsa County, he should consider how he exercises those rights so that he doesn’t inappropriately use public authority and the law as means to a political end.

As abuses of power go, it’s not the most egregious sin we’ve ever seen, but it does undercut our respect for Regalado a bit.