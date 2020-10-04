Tulsa World editorial: We condemn white supremacy. There is no place for hate in America, and President Trump should say so

The big headline out of Tuesday night’s presidential debate was that President Donald Trump wouldn’t condemn white supremacy.

When moderator Chris Wallace asked him to do so, Trump initially said, “I’m willing to do that,” but then, addressing the Proud Boys, he said, “stand back and stand by” and tried to move the conversation to antifa.

The Proud Boys are a far right, extremist, all-male group that glorifies violence and has been linked to racist ideology.

Trump’s response wasn’t a sufficiently full-throated condemnation of racism for a lot of people, including us.

Given the chance to say that white supremacy is wrong, any leader of the free world should do so without hesitation or qualification.

Saying “stand by” to the Proud Boys was the wrong message by a mile, President Trump.

Stand by? No. How about, go away?

How about, there is no place for your ideas in my party?

How about, learn how to act like Americans?

When Trump was given a chance Wednesday to reposition himself, he didn’t help himself. He may have made things worse.