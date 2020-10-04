Tulsa World editorial: We condemn white supremacy. There is no place for hate in America, and President Trump should say so

The big headline out of Tuesday night’s presidential debate was that President Donald Trump wouldn’t condemn white supremacy.
When moderator Chris Wallace asked him to do so, Trump initially said, “I’m willing to do that,” but then, addressing the Proud Boys, he said, “stand back and stand by” and tried to move the conversation to antifa.
The Proud Boys are a far right, extremist, all-male group that glorifies violence and has been linked to racist ideology.
Trump’s response wasn’t a sufficiently full-throated condemnation of racism for a lot of people, including us.
Given the chance to say that white supremacy is wrong, any leader of the free world should do so without hesitation or qualification.
Saying “stand by” to the Proud Boys was the wrong message by a mile, President Trump.
Stand by? No. How about, go away?
How about, there is no place for your ideas in my party?
How about, learn how to act like Americans?
When Trump was given a chance Wednesday to reposition himself, he didn’t help himself. He may have made things worse.
We’re not sure we buy his claim that “stand by” means go away. That’s not what it means in our book. It suggests all sorts of awful scenarios, one of the worst being that you would ally yourself with such unspeakable people. Indeed, some Proud Boys have reportedly embraced Trump’s “stand by” comment as a sort of an endorsement.
It isn’t lost on us that Trump already has condemned white supremacy in very strong language.
In 2019, shortly after racially motivated shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Trump said, “In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”
He knew the right words. We wish he had used them Tuesday night, and we are saddened that he did not.
We will.
White supremacy is wrong.
We condemn it without reservation.
It has no place in American life.
It perverts minds and undermines our nation.
In America, we solve our political differences through debate and voting. Violence has no place on the right or the left.
If you want to hear us condemn antifa, too, we will. We do. Antifa — in so far as it exists — is wrong and unAmerican. We are not a nations of extremes, or we shouldn’t be.
President Trump should correct the record and do something he is not very good at: Admit he made a mistake, that he missed a good chance to do the right thing, that “stand by” is not the message to white supremacy.
Stand up, President Trump. Stand against racism and for true American values.
