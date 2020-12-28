Tulsa World editorial: Video shows health department employees reading angry, threatening and obscene messages

In the video, the Health Department workers follow up the comments with short, pithy responses, such as, “Well, tell us how you really feel” or “What can I say? I have the best fans.” In more than one case, the Health Department workers just burst out laughing at the accusations.

We can’t blame them for responding that way. The complaints are so over the top, so ridiculous and, in the end, so false that they are laughable.

But, as the video points out, every comment, complaint or direct message sent to the department is read by someone. “And to be honest, it can be defeating and time consuming to filter through the real concerns and the real hatred,” the video’s introduction says.

There’s another human being on the other end of every angry email, every cursing tweet, every threatening direct message.

The video tries to defuse the tweets by exposing them, but that doesn’t make some of their messages any less frightening.

You may feel isolated. You may have been hurt financially by the necessary choices of public policy. You may be very, very angry.

But turn down your outrage a notch or maybe 10 notches, before reaching for the cellphone.