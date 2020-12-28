Tulsa World editorial: Video shows health department employees reading angry, threatening and obscene messages

Over the holiday, the Tulsa Health Department posted a video of staff members reading outrageous complaints that have been tweeted, emailed, direct messaged or otherwise sent in its direction in recent months.
“THD reads mean comments” is simultaneously funny and scary, and it’s difficult to watch: Hard-working, dedicated public health workers — nurses, an epidemiologist and Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart — being reviled and cursed by strangers on the other end of the electronic link.
The department followed up the video with another, featuring the kind comments Tulsa-area residents have sent the agency, but it seems to us that the angry thoughts are likely to leave a deeper impression.
The mean comments variously accuse the Health Department of communism, Nazism, tyranny and corruption. They feature liberal use of obscenities but only a vague connection to the standards of grammar and spelling.
One commenter suggests that “the weak and frail” shouldn’t be protected by others. “They should be protecting themselves.”
“You and your family’s will pay for starting this war,” another message says. “You will not like our mask. They will be made from your loved ones.”
In the video, the Health Department workers follow up the comments with short, pithy responses, such as, “Well, tell us how you really feel” or “What can I say? I have the best fans.” In more than one case, the Health Department workers just burst out laughing at the accusations.
We can’t blame them for responding that way. The complaints are so over the top, so ridiculous and, in the end, so false that they are laughable.
But, as the video points out, every comment, complaint or direct message sent to the department is read by someone. “And to be honest, it can be defeating and time consuming to filter through the real concerns and the real hatred,” the video’s introduction says.
There’s another human being on the other end of every angry email, every cursing tweet, every threatening direct message.
The video tries to defuse the tweets by exposing them, but that doesn’t make some of their messages any less frightening.
You may feel isolated. You may have been hurt financially by the necessary choices of public policy. You may be very, very angry.
But turn down your outrage a notch or maybe 10 notches, before reaching for the cellphone.
Public employees who are protecting the people of Tulsa County should be able to open their Twitter accounts without fear of having a death threat waiting for them.
Angry? Fine, complain, but maintain a civil tone and remember you’re talking to a fellow human being.
Featured video: