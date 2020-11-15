Tulsa World editorial: Union schools choose respect for indigenous people in changing mascot

The Tulsa Union school board made the just and thoughtful decision by unanimously agreeing to get rid of a mascot considered a racial slur by Native Americans.
It may be long overdue, but it is a move rooted in empathy, respect and inclusiveness.
The vote comes 17 years after a different Union school board unanimously voted to keep the name and imagery. It is never too late to get on the right side of history.
For years, Native American students and tribal leaders have pushed for a more unifying mascot and imagery. Their advocacy was essential in the board’s eventual move.
Students and parents gave powerful testimony in July about being embarrassed by the name and the ongoing controversy. Some feel uncomfortable or refuse to wear the school mascot logo.
Union chose its mascot in 1945, which was a different time when different values prevailed. At the time, the intentions were not malevolent.
Since then, Native American people across the country have advocated against the term, which historically refers to scalps of slain tribal members and has been used in racist and derisive ways.
Many Native Americans say it is hurtful to hear the term. No tradition that causes division and pain for broad swaths of the students, parents, staff and general public is worth keeping.
Various colleges, schools and states have banned the term and placed restrictions on adopting Native American imagery.
Oklahoma has about 55 high schools with Native American mascots. Only the McLoud school district will retain the one Union is abandoning.
Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler in July appointed a committee of students, faculty, alumni and community leaders to examine the issue. The committee included tribal members and recommended the change on a 24-3 vote.
Earlier this year, Union officials stopped a football tradition that began in 1994 for players to pass through a large teepee when entering the field. That recognized an inappropriate cultural appropriation.
We applaud the Hartzler for his leadership. We commend the committee and board members for having these hard conversations and the courage to set a new course for Union.
Other schools have labored through similar reconciliation efforts over names originally meant to honor not defame. Each generation has a right to set its own values, not be bound by those set in the past.
We encourage the three opposing committee members and others who object to the change to engage in efforts moving forward.
It is a celebratory moment for Union to forge a more inclusive path for all students.
