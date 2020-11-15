Tulsa World editorial: Union schools choose respect for indigenous people in changing mascot

The Tulsa Union school board made the just and thoughtful decision by unanimously agreeing to get rid of a mascot considered a racial slur by Native Americans.

It may be long overdue, but it is a move rooted in empathy, respect and inclusiveness.

The vote comes 17 years after a different Union school board unanimously voted to keep the name and imagery. It is never too late to get on the right side of history.

For years, Native American students and tribal leaders have pushed for a more unifying mascot and imagery. Their advocacy was essential in the board’s eventual move.

Students and parents gave powerful testimony in July about being embarrassed by the name and the ongoing controversy. Some feel uncomfortable or refuse to wear the school mascot logo.

Union chose its mascot in 1945, which was a different time when different values prevailed. At the time, the intentions were not malevolent.