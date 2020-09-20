Tulsa World editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe needs to accept debate challenge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says he doesn’t plan to debate his Democratic challenger, Abby Broyles.

That’s the wrong way to treat Broyles, but, more important, it’s the wrong way to treat Oklahoma voters.

Initially, Broyles challenged Inhofe to hold 25 virtual town hall debates.

That is too many for any race. Voters do not have that much attention span, and it would water down the impact of each event.

However, Inhofe has yet to accept an invitation to even a single appearance with Broyles.

“I don’t think there is anyone in Oklahoma who doesn’t know how I stand on every issue,” he said during a recent online meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board.

That may seem boastful, but Inhofe has been in elected office since 1967 — he’s served as mayor of Tulsa, a member of the Legislature, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and four terms in the Senate — and we’ll concede that he’s pretty well defined in the public’s eye.

He’s a champion of Oklahoma funding priorities and the military, and he’s about as conservative as they come. He even brought a snowball onto the Senate floor five years ago as evidence that manmade global warming is a hoax.