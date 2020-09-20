Tulsa World editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe needs to accept debate challenge

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says he doesn’t plan to debate his Democratic challenger, Abby Broyles.
That’s the wrong way to treat Broyles, but, more important, it’s the wrong way to treat Oklahoma voters.
Initially, Broyles challenged Inhofe to hold 25 virtual town hall debates.
That is too many for any race. Voters do not have that much attention span, and it would water down the impact of each event.
However, Inhofe has yet to accept an invitation to even a single appearance with Broyles.
“I don’t think there is anyone in Oklahoma who doesn’t know how I stand on every issue,” he said during a recent online meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board.
That may seem boastful, but Inhofe has been in elected office since 1967 — he’s served as mayor of Tulsa, a member of the Legislature, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and four terms in the Senate — and we’ll concede that he’s pretty well defined in the public’s eye.
He’s a champion of Oklahoma funding priorities and the military, and he’s about as conservative as they come. He even brought a snowball onto the Senate floor five years ago as evidence that manmade global warming is a hoax.
But, debates are not just about telling the voters where you stand. They’re also about contrasting your ideas and accomplishments with those of your opponent. They’re about showing how well you think on your feet. They’re about demonstrating that your attitude and personality are what Oklahomans want representing them in Washington.
Debates provide an opportunity for voters to see their potential representatives in action. Candidates have a chance to explain in real, unedited circumstances what they plan to do in the job.
We aren’t impressed with the television advertising for either of the candidates. They aren’t the stuff informed voters need to make a studied decision.
We’re proud of the Tulsa World’s reporting on the race, but voters deserve more.
A good debate would be a big step toward raising the level of political discourse in the U.S. Senate race to where it should be.
By refusing to face Broyles, Inhofe may mean to dismiss Broyles, but he’s also dismissing Oklahoma’s voters, and he shouldn’t do that.
Inhofe ought to debate Broyles at least once, perhaps twice — once in Oklahoma City and once in Tulsa. The debates need to moderated fairly and televised from border to border.
By doing so, Inhofe takes away one of Broyles’ most effective campaign weapons and gives voters a fair chance to decide if he should continue to represent them in Washington.
