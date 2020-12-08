Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa's Equality Indicators show narrow gains and plenty of room to grow

The third year of Tulsa’s Equality Indicators report shows small improvements ... and a long way to go.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors deserve appreciation for their commitment in tracking Tulsa’s progress in offering opportunities to all residents. Such a data-driven approach to a generational problem is vital to progress.
But, there isn’t much to cheer, yet.
This latest annual report found a slight gain in the overall score, from 37.07 (out of 100) two years ago to 39.61.
The aggregate total remains very low and improvement was incremental.
Tulsa’s best performance has been in the areas of serving veterans who are homeless and the graduation rate by English proficiency. Both are important accomplishments, albeit with narrow target groups.
The biggest remaining challenges are the presence of food deserts and payday loan predators among low- and middle-class areas, along with the lack of business executives who are in minority or ethnic groups. All scored a 1 out of 100.
That’s troublesome and covers a much wider swath of the city. A few well-placed grocery stores could help with the food desert problem quickly, but a new class of diverse business executives may take longer.
Some may say that it is too ambitious to expect the hearts and minds of Tulsa and the economic infrastructure of the city to be transformed overnight or even from year to year. We disagree. Such a transformation is essential if the city is to grow, prosper and atone for its history.
It’s worth remembering the thousands who marched in the past year on Tulsa streets for swifter equality transformations, including the Black Lives Matter and Women’s March rallies. The outpouring of protesters reflects a significant and growing desire to see more inclusive policies and practices across public and private sectors.
Incremental steps are better than none, but what has been happening is not enough.
To encourage more action, the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity and Community Service Council are launching a virtual learning series next week that will run through June.
We encourage community leaders to participate in the sessions and use them to develop more creative solutions to lingering problems. It is a communitywide challenge and one that will require buy-in across the board, particularly from those with power and influence.
