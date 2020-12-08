Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa's Equality Indicators show narrow gains and plenty of room to grow

Some may say that it is too ambitious to expect the hearts and minds of Tulsa and the economic infrastructure of the city to be transformed overnight or even from year to year. We disagree. Such a transformation is essential if the city is to grow, prosper and atone for its history.

It’s worth remembering the thousands who marched in the past year on Tulsa streets for swifter equality transformations, including the Black Lives Matter and Women’s March rallies. The outpouring of protesters reflects a significant and growing desire to see more inclusive policies and practices across public and private sectors.

Incremental steps are better than none, but what has been happening is not enough.

To encourage more action, the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity and Community Service Council are launching a virtual learning series next week that will run through June.

We encourage community leaders to participate in the sessions and use them to develop more creative solutions to lingering problems. It is a communitywide challenge and one that will require buy-in across the board, particularly from those with power and influence.

