Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa's City Council got the mask ordinance pretty much right; when will the suburbs start protecting their citizens?

The Tulsa City Council got the mask mandate pretty much right last week.

The council voted 8-0 to lower the age requirement to wear masks in public places from 18 to 10.

It also extended the ordinance’s expiration date from Nov. 30 to Jan. 31.

Lowering the age is a manageable and prudent step and one driven by good science.

Masks are working to slow the spread of COVID-19, a deadly, communicable disease.

Last week, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart reported that the city’s share of COVID-19 cases in the county has dropped about 7 percentage points since late August.

The city of Tulsa accounted for 59% of the county’s cases the week of Sept. 20 and 58.5% the week of Sept. 13. The city’s peak since the Tulsa Health Department began tracking data in this fashion since Aug. 2 was 66.1% the week of Aug. 23.

The city is about 61% of the county population.

What does the city of Tulsa have in this regard that the suburbs don’t? A mask ordinance.

Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and other holdout suburbs would be wise to pay attention.