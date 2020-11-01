 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa World endorsements listed

Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa World endorsements listed

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting booths

The Tulsa County Election Board is pictured.

 JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

Tuesday is Election Day.

Thanks to a heated presidential election, a good U.S. Senate race, interesting state questions and many interesting legislative and local races, we expect a healthy turnout in Oklahoma. Decent weather is predicted for Tuesday, which always helps.

In a sense, Election Day has been transformed in 2020 into the culmination of a very long election season.

When the polls open, thousands of Oklahomans will already have cast their ballots because of mail-in and in-person absentee voting options.

The enormous growth in absentee voting this year was obviously driven by concerns about COVID-19. But when the pandemic passes, we suspect a lot of Oklahomans will want to continue voting by mail. It is more convenient, safer, allows more time to consider choices and can be done from home.

If the Legislature will remove the needless bureaucratic restriction of notary confirmation on mailed-in ballots after 2020, we think absentee voting will be a substantial portion of balloting from this point forward, which is a good thing. Anything that encourages more informed voters to participate in elections should be encouraged.

For those who have not yet voted, remember to do so Tuesday.

After hours of interviewing candidates and deliberating over what Oklahomans need and want in elected officials, here is the list of candidates we have endorsed in recent weeks:

State Question 805 — Yes. The constitutional amendment is the next important step in the state’s smart-on-crime progress.

State Question 814 — Yes. The constitutional amendment would ensure ready cash to pay for state Medicaid costs while ensuring the successful Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is adequately funded.

State Senate District 35: Jo Anna Dossett

State Senate District 39: Dave Rader

House District 30: Mark Lawson

House District 66: Jadine Nollan

House District 78: Meloyde Blancett

House District 79: Melissa Provenzano

Tulsa County Commission District 2: Karen Keith

City Council District 5: Mykey Arthrell

City Council District 6: Connie Dodson

City Council District 7: Lori Decter Wright

Nonpartisan judicial retention ballot: Yes to all eight judges on the ballot.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Remember the old truism: Those who don’t vote, give up their right to complain. Remember this, too: A society that fails to vote may eventually give up many more rights than the right to complain.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News