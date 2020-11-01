Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa World endorsements listed

Tuesday is Election Day.

Thanks to a heated presidential election, a good U.S. Senate race, interesting state questions and many interesting legislative and local races, we expect a healthy turnout in Oklahoma. Decent weather is predicted for Tuesday, which always helps.

In a sense, Election Day has been transformed in 2020 into the culmination of a very long election season.

When the polls open, thousands of Oklahomans will already have cast their ballots because of mail-in and in-person absentee voting options.

The enormous growth in absentee voting this year was obviously driven by concerns about COVID-19. But when the pandemic passes, we suspect a lot of Oklahomans will want to continue voting by mail. It is more convenient, safer, allows more time to consider choices and can be done from home.

If the Legislature will remove the needless bureaucratic restriction of notary confirmation on mailed-in ballots after 2020, we think absentee voting will be a substantial portion of balloting from this point forward, which is a good thing. Anything that encourages more informed voters to participate in elections should be encouraged.

For those who have not yet voted, remember to do so Tuesday.