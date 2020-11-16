Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa Public Schools returning students safety but need to monitor data constantly

Tulsa Public Schools elementary students began in-person classes last week, starting with the youngest students and gradually working up to all grades.

Delaying the first day in buildings at the beginning of the school year was the safe call while waiting on data about the pandemic’s spread and effect on schools. This cautionary approach was the right decision.

Public health experts are finding the spread of COVID-19 is not prevalent in elementary buildings. Children do not carry the same potency of the virus, and school safety precautions are working.

That changes in older grades and can be disrupted by staffing issues, as seen in the recent decisions in Union, Broken Arrow and Bixby to move high schools to temporary distance learning. TPS will be returning secondary students after the holidays.

Oklahoma has a worsening pandemic with hospital bed availability at a critical level and records set daily in infections and hospitalizations. Most of the state is considered at high risk, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force has encouraged a statewide mask mandate for months.

It is an odd time to bring students into classrooms. But, additional considerations to the infection data are the emotional and academic well-being of students.